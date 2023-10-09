                 

Elevate initiative brings brass and drag together

The Freckleton Band will work with artist Jamie Fletcher to bring together two long standing performing traditions in an exciting new BBE collaboration.

  The programme will pair the Freckleton Band with artist Jamie Fletcher

Monday, 09 October 2023

        

At its recent annual conference, Brass Bands England (BBE) announced that the Freckleton Band would work with director and musician Jamie Fletcher as part of its 'Elevate' initiative.

It will see a creative collaborative connection made between brass bands and drag — bringing together two long standing performing traditions. By working together across a nine-month partnership, the collaboration hopes to explore new ideas, genres and ways of performing.

Elevate

Speaking about the link, BBE's Chief Operating Officer Sarah Baumann told 4BR: "We were delighted with the number of bands and artists wanting to take part in this fantastic programme.

After a rigorous process we are thrilled to have connected Jamie Fletcher with Freckleton Band and look forward to working with them to produce a drag show to remember!"

Diverse stories

Jamie Fletcher specialises in multi-disciplinary performance, musical theatre, comedy, adaptations and work with socio-political themes.

She has worked in the industry for over 16 years including as a core artist with Unlimited Theatre. Her identity as a northern, working class, neurodivergent, queer, trans woman informs the work she makes.

Jamie is deeply passionate about directing, collaboration and telling diverse stories on the stage and screen, as well as finding new creative ways to tell these.

Directing highlights include the Fringe First award-winning 'Happy Meal' by Tabby Lamb, and the critically acclaimed UK revival of 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask.

Brass band link

Speaking about the collaboration Jamie commented: "I grew up playing in brass bands, so when I found out about the Elevate project I had to get involved!

I'm excited to bring together two of England's best loved traditions, brass bands and drag cabaret for a spectacular creative collaborative extravaganza!"

Hooked

In response, Freckleton's Musical Director Adam Taylor added: "Freckleton are a community band on an ambitious journey to progress and innovate. When we read about the opportunity to work with Jamie and BBE on this project, we were immediately hooked.

We're looking forward to exploring exciting new ways of creating and entertaining, building new relationships in the region, and championing diversity in our wonderful brass banding community."

Freckleton and Jamie will be paired together to create a performance to be premiered by March 2024.

Jamie Fletcher

More information

More information will be available shortly for audiences to purchase tickets for the live performance. BBE will be opening applications for Round 2 of the programme on Monday 16th October.

To find out more visit BBE's Elevate webpage or sign up to the next information sessions on Monday 22nd October or Wednesday 23rd November.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/elevate

        

