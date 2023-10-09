Grimethorpe enhance Bach link

Michael Bach has been appointed Professional Musical Director of Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

The Swiss conductor has taken the band at its last three major contest appearances, culminating in a fine fourth place finish at the recent British Open Championships in Birmingham.

Excited

Band Manager Richard Windle told 4BR: "We are excited to be working with Michael on a long-term basis. He will visit us four times a year which will include all the major competitions as well as other high-profile performances.

He added: "We are also very pleased that we now have a conducting team in place that will help us compete for more major championship prizes in the years to come.

Michael joins Steve Phillips, our Resident Musical Director in a partnership that has already shown that at the British Open."

Ambitions

In response Michael, who is the professional Musical Director of Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern told 4BR: "This is a great honour, and I look forward to being able to realise the many ambitions of this world class band.

They have a great musical legacy, especially in terms of repertoire development and an superb major contesting record which I hope we will also be able to add to together."