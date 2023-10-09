                 

*
banner

News

Grimethorpe enhance Bach link

Michael Bach has been appointed Professional Musical Director of Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Michael Bach
  The conductor has already claimed European, Swiss National and Swiss Open titles

Monday, 09 October 2023

        

Grimethorpe Colliery Band has confirmed the appointment of Michael Bach as their new Professional Musical Director.

The Swiss conductor has taken the band at its last three major contest appearances, culminating in a fine fourth place finish at the recent British Open Championships in Birmingham.

Excited

Band Manager Richard Windle told 4BR: "We are excited to be working with Michael on a long-term basis. He will visit us four times a year which will include all the major competitions as well as other high-profile performances.

He added: "We are also very pleased that we now have a conducting team in place that will help us compete for more major championship prizes in the years to come.

Michael joins Steve Phillips, our Resident Musical Director in a partnership that has already shown that at the British Open."

Ambitions

In response Michael, who is the professional Musical Director of Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern told 4BR: "This is a great honour, and I look forward to being able to realise the many ambitions of this world class band.

They have a great musical legacy, especially in terms of repertoire development and an superb major contesting record which I hope we will also be able to add to together."

        

TAGS: Grimethorpe Colliery

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Michael Bach

Grimethorpe enhance Bach link

October 9 • Michael Bach has been appointed Professional Musical Director of Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

tait

Tait takes lead at Westoe

October 9 • Phillip Tait takes the baton at Westoe Brass on a permanent basis.

West of England

Dates and venues for West of England Areas announced

October 9 • The Riviera International Centre and the Upton Vale Community Centre in Torquay will host the 2024 West of England Regional Championships.

Eleavte

Elevate initiative brings brass and drag together

October 9 • The Freckleton Band will work with artist Jamie Fletcher to bring together two long standing performing traditions in an exciting new BBE collaboration.

What's on »

Longridge Band - The Best of Broadway

Sunday 8 October • Ferrari's Country House Hotel, Chipping Lane, Preston PR3 2TB

Newstead Brass - Music for Macmillan

Sunday 8 October • St Wilfrid's Church, Church St, Kirkby in Ashfield NG17 8LA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Lydgate Band

Sunday 8 October • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - YORKSHIRE IMPS

Saturday 14 October • Pemberton Old Wigan Bands. Enfield street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Greenall's Band

Sunday 15 October • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Hade Edge Band

October 8 • Hade Edge Band are looking to appoint a Principal Cornet player. We are a friendly first section band, we rehearse in a fantastic purpose built bandroom, on the outskirts of Holmfirth. Rehearsals are on a Tuesday and Thursday evening 8pm to 10pm.

Uppermill Band

October 7 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Crewe Brass

October 7 • Crewe Brass are looking for a SOLO CORNET (position negotiable), to join our highly motivated 3rd section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Pro Cards »

Phillip Lawrence

ARCM PGRNCM MFTCL ARCM B.Mus
Composer, conductor, teacher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top