BBE look to make Young Trustee appointments

If you are young, motivated, passionate and dynamic about brass banding then Brass Bands England wants to work with you.

Brass Bands England (BBE) has announced that it is looking to appoint two new 'Young Trustees'.

Aged between 18 and 25, they should be motivated and dynamic individuals who are passionate about the voices of young people being heard, in the arts and culture sector.

BBE hopes they will bring what they call "a perspective and lived experience"that will contribute to the effectiveness of the organisation.

Challenge 2030

Speaking about the roles, BBE's Chief Operating Officer Sarah Baumann told 4BR: "This is a vital step in BBE's 'Challenge 2030' goals of making the brass band sector more inclusive and representative.

We feel it's essential that their views are represented in our governance. Currently only 3% of charity trustees are under 30, but we know that there are significant skills and perspectives that are being missed by not involving this demographic at board level."

Ideal opportunity

Sarah continued: "This is an ideal opportunity for a young professional with a passion for brass bands and a desire to support the sector. Our current trustees will support successful candidates in becoming a board member, and they will gain invaluable experience of developing and running charities."

For full details of the role, interested candidates can visit the BBE Opportunities page (see below).

If the person requires an alternative method of application (such as a short video answering the questions) BBE can accommodate this. The deadline for applicants is 9.00am on Monday 20th November with interviews for shortlisted candidates taking place in the following weeks.

This is a vital step in BBE's 'Challenge 2030' goals of making the brass band sector more inclusive and representative BBE

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Further information:

For further information:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/careers

To arrange an informal discussion with BBE's Chair, Mike Kilroy, please email@ mike@bbe.org.uk

For further information on Challenge 2023 go to:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/equality-diversity-and-inclusion-edi/challenge-2030