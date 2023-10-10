                 

From Merano to Men and Mountains for Black Dyke

The Yorkshire Champion enjoyed an epic trip to the Merano Music Festival in Italy — with some mountainous challenges overcome on their way too.

Black Dyke
  The Queensbury band enjoyed a wonderful welcome and response to their appearance

Tuesday, 10 October 2023

        

Black Dyke Band warmed up for their forthcoming National Final appearance on Edward Gregson's 'Men and Mountains' by making a trip to the majestic surroundings of the Merano Music Festival in Italy.

It was an equally epic (and challenging) journey to perform to a paced audience in the wonderful Kurhaus concert hall — with an evening flight from Manchester Airport to Milan just the start of a 13-hour trip.

Despite ensuring all the necessary paperwork excess baggage payments were made, the airline still managed to 'divert' the band's tubas and bass trombone to a different destination.

International contacts

However, thanks to their international contacts and fanbase, Black Dyke's ever resourceful Band Secretary John O'Brien managed to contact friends at Brass Band Uberetsch on the border between Italy and Austria, who generously offered to bring a full set of tubas and trombone to save the day.

A Black Dyke spokesperson told 4BR: "It was a wonderful act of kindness and banding spirit. We cannot thank them enough. This what banding is all about."

Success

It also ensured that the concert under the baton Director of Music Prof Nicholas Childs was a resounding success, with numerous standing ovations and demands for encores.

He told 4BR: "This was a concert appearance as memorable and enjoyable as any we have undertaken over the years. The warmth of the welcome, the magnificent backdrop and the generosity of Brass Band Uberetsch was incredible. It was a trip to cherish and we hope we will be able to return again and again."

London mountains

Following a equally memorable evening of friendship and entertainment, the band made the trip home on Sunday morning, and with all thoughts now directed to their National Finals appearance at the Royal Albert Hall.

        

