British Open makes further review progress

The British Open looks to appoint a Contest Administrator and open avenues of dialogue as part of its ongoing review of its major events.

The British Open Championship owners Karyn and Martin Mortimer have offered their congratulations to Marsden Silver and Haverhill Bands on gaining their invitations to compete at the 2024 Spring Festival in Blackpool.

It also follows further progress made with their ongoing review, which will now see expressions of interest invited from people who wish to be considered for the new role of Contest Administrator to the British Open and Spring Festival.

Dialogue

It was also confirmed that the review seeks to develop formal dialogue with organisations and representative bodies to help in the process of further developing the contests.

Speaking to 4BR, Karyn Mortimer said: "We are delighted that the Fife Charities and Bolsover Festival of Brass contests were a great success.

Formal invitations to Marsden and Haverhill will be forthcoming and we welcome them to the Spring Festival next May. We also look forward to seeing who joins them from the Wychavon Festival of Brass and Welsh Open events."

Contest Administrator

In respect to the new role of Contest Administrator, Karyn Mortimer added: "Our ongoing review has shown that we require a Contest Administrator to join our team to work closely with Richard Milton our new Contest Controller.

At present we would ask those interested in the role to contact us before we make a formal announcement with more detailed requirements. We are also keen to continue our dialogue with other representative bodies and organisations.

In every aspect we are fully committed to ensuring that the long-term future for the British Open and Spring Festival events is exciting and secure."

Further information:

Expressions of interest in the role of Contest Administrator and further dialogue information should initially be made to: iwan.fox@googlemail.com