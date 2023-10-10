                 

*
banner

News

British Open makes further review progress

The British Open looks to appoint a Contest Administrator and open avenues of dialogue as part of its ongoing review of its major events.

British Open
  The review of the British Open and Spring Festival is ongoing.

Tuesday, 10 October 2023

        

The British Open Championship owners Karyn and Martin Mortimer have offered their congratulations to Marsden Silver and Haverhill Bands on gaining their invitations to compete at the 2024 Spring Festival in Blackpool.

It also follows further progress made with their ongoing review, which will now see expressions of interest invited from people who wish to be considered for the new role of Contest Administrator to the British Open and Spring Festival.

Dialogue

It was also confirmed that the review seeks to develop formal dialogue with organisations and representative bodies to help in the process of further developing the contests.

Speaking to 4BR, Karyn Mortimer said: "We are delighted that the Fife Charities and Bolsover Festival of Brass contests were a great success.

Formal invitations to Marsden and Haverhill will be forthcoming and we welcome them to the Spring Festival next May. We also look forward to seeing who joins them from the Wychavon Festival of Brass and Welsh Open events."

Contest Administrator

In respect to the new role of Contest Administrator, Karyn Mortimer added: "Our ongoing review has shown that we require a Contest Administrator to join our team to work closely with Richard Milton our new Contest Controller.

At present we would ask those interested in the role to contact us before we make a formal announcement with more detailed requirements. We are also keen to continue our dialogue with other representative bodies and organisations.

In every aspect we are fully committed to ensuring that the long-term future for the British Open and Spring Festival events is exciting and secure."

Further information:

Expressions of interest in the role of Contest Administrator and further dialogue information should initially be made to: iwan.fox@googlemail.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Peter Moore

Moore to headline Wingates' 150th anniversary celebrations

October 10 • Peter Moore will be the featured guest soloist as the Wingates Band celebrates its 150th anniversary next month.

Fodens

Foden's head to Regent Hall before National assault

October 10 • The defending National Champion will one again appear at Regent Hall as they look to claim a National hat-trick on Edward Gregson's 'Of Men and Mountains'.

tAKE IT AWAY

Take it away scheme offers instrument purchase help for players

October 10 • Creative United has teamed up with Omni Capital to offer interest free loans to help with instrument purchase.

British Open

British Open makes further review progress

October 10 • The British Open looks to appoint a Contest Administrator and open avenues of dialogue as part of its ongoing review of its major events.

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - Greenall's Band

Sunday 15 October • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Dobcross Silver Band - Playhouse 2 Theatre Shaw Oldham

Friday 20 October • 2 Newtown St, Shaw, Oldham OL2 8NX

Contest: National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain

Saturday 21 October • The Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Thaxted Church

Saturday 28 October • Thaxted Parish Church, 24 Watling St, Thaxted CM6 2PE

Longridge Band - Remembrance Concert

Saturday 11 November • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

Vacancies »

The Marple Band

October 10 • The Marple Band are a friendly group of musicians who are looking for a Back & front Row Cornets, 2nd Horn, 2nd Baritone, Bb Bass and Tuned percussion players to join our successful band. If you're interested in playing in 2nd Section band, get in touch.

Chadderton Band

October 10 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting Band who comes together for a blow on a Monday evening we would like to encourage new players to give us a try. We are a friendly group no pressure.

Haverhill Silver Band

October 10 • *Eb / Bb Bass Vacancy* Haverhill Silver Band (L&SC Championship section) seeks a talented Eb or Bb Bass player to complete our team. This is an exciting opportunity to join East Anglia`s premier brass band following our recent success at Bolsover Contest.

Pro Cards »

Jack Capstaff

Bmus (Hons)
Conductor | Composer

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top