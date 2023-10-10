Foden's head to Regent Hall before National assault

The defending National Champion will one again appear at Regent Hall as they look to claim a National hat-trick on Edward Gregson's 'Of Men and Mountains'.

Foden's, the defending National Champion has announced the programme that it will perform at its 'eve of contest' appearance at the Regent Hall Brass Arts Festival' on Friday 20th October.

It will be led by Russell Gray, with a special guest conducting role appearance from Matt Ryan, the 2023 winner of the Brass Band Conductors Association Conducting Competition.

Men and Mountains

In addition to a preview of National Final set-work, Edward Gregson's 'Of Men and Mountains', the hat-trick seeking Sandbach band will also perform works by Willcocks, Glinka, Hazo and Charmichael amongst others.

Edward Gregson's 'A Song from Bram', originally written for the RNCM Brass Festival earlier this year, but rescored especially for this concert will also be heard as will some lighter items from the band's 2022 Brass in Concert set.

Tickets:

Tickets for the 7.45pm concert (Supported by Yamaha Musical Instruments) can be obtained via: https://www.priorbooking.com/u/fodens

Programme:

The Champions (Willcocks)

Ruslan and Ludmilla (Glinka arr Hargreaves)

Stardust (Charmichael arr Geldard)

Soloist: John Barber

Of Men and Mountains (Gregson)

Interval

Rush (Hazo arr Bates)

A Song for Bram (Gregson)

Adventures of Robin Hood

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (Kamen arr McKnight)

The Merry Men (Streitenfeld arr Barber)

(Everything I Do) I Do it for You (Adams, Lange & Kamen arr Barber/McKnight)

Duet: Mark Wilkinson & Melanie Whyle

Cruel Summer (Fahey, Woodward, Jolley, Dallin & Swain arr McKnight)

Soloist: Gary Curtin

Escapade (Bates)

Duet: Richard Poole & Jonathan Bates

Return of the Lionheart (Barber)

