iWrite the music...

Andrew Duncan is starting his third edition of his popular iWrite composer modules aim at helping both beginners and experienced composers with their skill sets

Swiss score
  Andrew's course has helped several composers take important steps forward in their development

Thursday, 12 October 2023

        

Andrew Duncan's latest iWrite for Brass arranging online course starts on the 22nd of October.

It will be the third time that the hugely respected player, conductor, composer and arranger has run the course which features two targeted modules of learning, each expertly tailored to meet specific requirements and help compositional development.

Modules

Speaking about iWrite, Andrew told 4BR: "The course runs twice a year in Spring and in Autumn.

Module 1 is for beginners new to brass band arranging and Module 2 is for more experienced arrangers.

I've really enjoyed working with people from across the banding world of different levels of compositional development. It is all on-line so there are no barriers to learning new skills and enhancing talents."

Module 1: Arranging for brass band for beginner
Bespoke tuition on how to get started — the basics understood in full

Module 2: Arranging for Brass bands — Intermediate to Advanced
Taking the skills to the next levels

Find out more:

The Autumn course starts later this month on October 22nd and runs for 4 weeks until November 19th.

To find out more go to: https://www.duncanmusicpress.com/iwrite-for-brass

Interview:

4BR interviewed Andrew about the initiative in October 2021:

https://4barsrest.com/news/53165/want-to-write-for-brass-bands

        

