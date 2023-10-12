Vocal break with number 1 tradition at Royal Albert Hall

The National Anthem will be sung by soprano duo Classical Reflection rather than played by the first band on stage at the Royal Albert Hall this year.

In a break with long standing tradition, the band drawn number 1 at the Championship Section National Final at the Royal Albert Hall will not be required to perform the National Anthem.

Classical Reflection

Instead, Kapitol Promotions has announced that the soprano duet Classical Reflection will perform 'Good Save The King' before the competition gets under way at 10.00am.

Originally finding fame on BBC 'The Voice UK' in 2015, the identical twins Naomi and Hannah Moxon have since released multiple acclaimed albums and singles.

Their most release 'ECHO' reached number 3 in the Official UK Charts (Classical) and has been regularly broadcast on Classic FM and BBC Radio.

BRIT Award nomination

In 2018, Classical Reflection were nominated for at the Classic BRIT Awards, whilst they have also performed at Wembley Stadium for the Carabao Cup Finall and the O2 Arena — where they are the official National Anthem performers for the British Basketball League.

A Kapitol Promotions spokesperson told 4BR: "Classical Reflection will bring an added level of glamour to this prestigious event, and we are really looking forward to hearing them perform on the day."