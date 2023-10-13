Baker renews media profile

There is a new look to Brett Baker musical profile...

Trombone star Brett Baker has launched his new e-commerce and personal website.

It gives the opportunity to find out more about the Black Dyke star, including his work linked to his roles as a Michael Rath artist, teacher and conductor, as well as being Marketing Lead for Denis Wick and Alliance Products.

Updated

In addition to the latest news bulletins about his work and busy performance and project schedule, there is also the opportunity to bag an early Christmas present with a comprehensive range of his CD recordings

Brett told 4BR: "I've been eagerly waiting to launch the new website for some time, and I'm delighted with it. It's up to date and linked to my 'X' (Twitter) account. There are plenty of features to delve into and contact details if you wish to get in touch.

I'm looking forward to keeping it up to date as it reflects what is becoming an ever busier worldwide schedule."





Visits

That will see Brett make a solo visit to Camborne Youth Band to present a Denis Wick demonstration and evening a concert with St Denis Band on 28th October.

Next month he will visit Southampton Symphonic Winds on the 11th November in a concert at Chandlers Ford before then going to the recording studio to record a new solo CD.

More information:

For more information go to: www.brettbaker.co.uk