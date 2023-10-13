Fanfares and pop songs round off National entertainment

The British Army Band Tidworth Fanfare Team, Mike Lovatt and Whitburn Band will provide the pre-results entertainment at the Royal Albert Hall next weekend.

Kapitol Promotions has given further details of the post-contest entertainment that will be provided at the National Final at the Royal Albert Hall next weekend. (Saturday 20th October)

The pre-results concert will see Whitburn Band appear with trumpet soloist Mike Lovatt.

The combination has performed together previously and will showcase a new arrangement by Colin Skinner of the iconic 'MacArthur Park'.

In addition, the British Army Band Tidworth Fanfare Team will provide the musical prelude to the announcement of the new 2023 Champion Band of Great Britain.

Delighted

Philip Morris of Kapitol Promotions told 4BR: "Welsh and English champion bands have featured at past Albert Hall Gala Concert, so we are delighted to feature the current Scottish Champion alongside the incredible Mike Lovatt.

We are also grateful that the British Army Band Tidworth appears by kind permission of General Officer Commanding London District, Major General James Bowder."

Excited

Mike Lovatt has become an increasingly familiar performer in the banding world — both in concert and contests, playing soprano for Amersham Band.

He added: "I'm really excited about playing at the event. It's great to be linking up with Whitburn once more and we hope the audience will enjoy the music — especially Colin's brilliant new 'MacArthur Park' arrangement.

That was shared by Whitburn's Chairperson, Charlie Farren who added: "Our thanks go to Kapitol Promotions for what promises to be a wonderful finale to the National Championship event."

Tickets:

Tickets for the 2023 National Final can be purchased at:

https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/events/2023/national-brass-band-championships/