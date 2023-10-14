                 

*
banner

News

Preview dates for Men and Mountains

There will be plenty of opportunity to have a sneak preview of Edward Gregson's test-piece ahead of the Royal Albert Hall next weekend.

Men and Mountains
  There are plenty of opportunities to enjoy a sneak preview

Saturday, 14 October 2023

        

Over the next week 20 bands will be putting in place their final preparations for their assault on the National title summit of Edward Gregson's 'Of Men and Mountains' at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday 20th October.

Not all have announced the details of the traditional 'open rehearsals' — but if you want a sneak preview of the test-piece then, you can put these times and sates into your diary.

Open rehearsals and performances

Wednesday 18th October:


Black Dyke
8.00pm
Morley Town Hall

Brighouse & Rastrick
7.30pm
Brighouse Central Methodist Church

Camborne
7.30pm
Camborne Wesley Chapel

Llwydcoed
7.45pm
St Elvan's Church
Aberdare
CF44 7AB

Ratby Cooperative
8.00pm
LFE Parish Hall
LE3 3JB


Thursday 19th October:


Aldbourne
8.00pm
St Michael's Church
Aldbourne

Cory
7.30pm
Ferndale Community School
Maerdy
CF43 4AR

Tredegar
7.45pm
The Eden Centre
Aberbeeg
NP13 2LN


Friday 20th October:


Cory
7.30pm
Reading Central Salvation Army
Anstey Road
RG1 7QB

Foden's
7.45pm
Regent Hall
75 Oxford Street
London
W1C 2DJ

Royal Albert Hall tickets:

Tickets for the 2023 National Final can be purchased at:
https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/events/2023/national-brass-band-championships/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BBIS

Brass Band Insurance Services makes transfer

October 14 • Brass Band Insurance Services has transferred to become part of Adler Fairways Insurance Brokers Limited.

Men and Mountains

Preview dates for Men and Mountains

October 14 • There will be plenty of opportunity to have a sneak preview of Edward Gregson's test-piece ahead of the Royal Albert Hall next weekend.

Parisi

Interview with Dr Joseph Parisi

October 13 • We catch up with the MD of Fountain City Brass as they look forward to appearing at this year's Brass in Concert Championships in Gateshead.

Whitburn and Lovatt

Fanfares and pop songs round off National entertainment

October 13 • The British Army Band Tidworth Fanfare Team, Mike Lovatt and Whitburn Band will provide the pre-results entertainment at the Royal Albert Hall next weekend.

What's on »

Dobcross Silver Band - Playhouse 2 Theatre Shaw Oldham

Friday 20 October • 2 Newtown St, Shaw, Oldham OL2 8NX

Contest: National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain

Saturday 21 October • The Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Thaxted Church

Saturday 28 October • Thaxted Parish Church, 24 Watling St, Thaxted CM6 2PE

Longridge Band - Remembrance Concert

Saturday 11 November • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

The Hepworth Band - Hepworth Band with Conductor Frank Renton

Sunday 12 November • Yeadon Town Hall LS19 7PP

Vacancies »

Olney Brass

October 14 • We currently require an Eb BASS, although other players are very much welcome too.. We are a London & Southern Counties Region 2nd section band. Rehearsals are on Tuesday evenings in Newport Pagnell, under the direction of MD Philip Devine..

Olney Brass

October 14 • We require Cornets; particularly SOPRANO CORNET and REPIANO CORNET to strengthen our ranks, although other players are welcome.. We are a London & Southern Counties Region 2nd section band. Rehearsals are on Tuesday evenings in Newport Pagnell, under

Uppermill Band

October 13 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Pro Cards »

David W. Ashworth

RSCM, ABBA Exec Member, NABBC PRO.
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top