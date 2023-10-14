Preview dates for Men and Mountains

Over the next week 20 bands will be putting in place their final preparations for their assault on the National title summit of Edward Gregson's 'Of Men and Mountains' at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday 20th October.
Not all have announced the details of the traditional 'open rehearsals' — but if you want a sneak preview of the test-piece then, you can put these times and sates into your diary.
Open rehearsals and performances
Wednesday 18th October:
Black Dyke
8.00pm
Morley Town Hall
Brighouse & Rastrick
7.30pm
Brighouse Central Methodist Church
Camborne
7.30pm
Camborne Wesley Chapel
Llwydcoed
7.45pm
St Elvan's Church
Aberdare
CF44 7AB
Ratby Cooperative
8.00pm
LFE Parish Hall
LE3 3JB
Thursday 19th October:
Aldbourne
8.00pm
St Michael's Church
Aldbourne
Cory
7.30pm
Ferndale Community School
Maerdy
CF43 4AR
Tredegar
7.45pm
The Eden Centre
Aberbeeg
NP13 2LN
Friday 20th October:
Cory
7.30pm
Reading Central Salvation Army
Anstey Road
RG1 7QB
Foden's
7.45pm
Regent Hall
75 Oxford Street
London
W1C 2DJ
