Preview dates for Men and Mountains

There will be plenty of opportunity to have a sneak preview of Edward Gregson's test-piece ahead of the Royal Albert Hall next weekend.

Over the next week 20 bands will be putting in place their final preparations for their assault on the National title summit of Edward Gregson's 'Of Men and Mountains' at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday 20th October.

Not all have announced the details of the traditional 'open rehearsals' — but if you want a sneak preview of the test-piece then, you can put these times and sates into your diary.

Open rehearsals and performances

Wednesday 18th October:



Black Dyke

8.00pm

Morley Town Hall

Brighouse & Rastrick

7.30pm

Brighouse Central Methodist Church

Camborne

7.30pm

Camborne Wesley Chapel

Llwydcoed

7.45pm

St Elvan's Church

Aberdare

CF44 7AB

Ratby Cooperative

8.00pm

LFE Parish Hall

LE3 3JB





Thursday 19th October:



Aldbourne

8.00pm

St Michael's Church

Aldbourne

Cory

7.30pm

Ferndale Community School

Maerdy

CF43 4AR

Tredegar

7.45pm

The Eden Centre

Aberbeeg

NP13 2LN





Friday 20th October:



Cory

7.30pm

Reading Central Salvation Army

Anstey Road

RG1 7QB

Foden's

7.45pm

Regent Hall

75 Oxford Street

London

W1C 2DJ

Royal Albert Hall tickets:

Tickets for the 2023 National Final can be purchased at:

https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/events/2023/national-brass-band-championships/