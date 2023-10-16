Radio: Sunday Bandstand 15th October

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 15th October
Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.
For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.
The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.
The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.
To enjoy:
To enjoy: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-15-october-2023/
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Emerald Heritage
Jacob Vilhelm Larsen
National Youth Brass Band of Switzerland
MD: Corsin Tuor
Of Distant Memories
Edward Gregson
Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag
MD: David King
Flowerdale
Philip Sparke
Soloist: Colin Clarke
National Brass Band of New Zealand
MD: Howard Taylor
Hymn to the Fallen — from the film Saving Private Ryan
John Williams arr. Sandy Smith
Grimethorpe Colliery (UK Coal) Band
MD: Richard Evans
Granada
Austin Lara arr. Mark Freeh
Cornet Soloist Jim Hayes
Cooperative Funeralcare Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Little Suite for Brass No. 2 Op 93
Sir Malcolm Arnold
Scottish Borders Youth Brass Band
MD: Alan Fernie
This is the Day
John Rutter arr. Luc Vertommen
Black Dyke Band
MD: Prof Nicholas Childs
Far and Away
John Williams arr. Philip Harper
David Urquhart Travel Yorkshire Imperial Band
MD: Alan Exley
High Peak
Eric Ball
Cory Band
MD: Philip Harper
Die Kathrin Op28: Letter Song
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Metropolitan Opera Brass (USA)
MD: John Sheppard
Valse Brilliante
Basil Windsor
Soloist: Graham Walker
Yorkshire Imperial Metals Band
MD: Trevor Walmsley DFC
Themes from the New World Symphony
Antonin Dvorak arr. Ray Steadman- Allen
Cuyahoga Valley Brass Band
MD: Dr Keith Wilkinson
Entry of the Gladiators
Julius Fucik arr. Gordon Langford
Camborne Town Band
MD: Derek Greenwood
Back to the Future
Alain Silvestri/G. J Green
Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern
MD: Ludwig Wicki
Kirton 140 Celebration March
Philip Wilby
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr Nicholas Childs
Song for India
Rimsky Korsakov arr. Eric Wilson
Soloist: Martin Smith
Pianist Catherine Milledge
Ice Dance from Edward Scissorhands
Danny Elfman arr. Chad Shoopman
Brass Band of Central Florida
MD: Chad Shoopman
Montclair Citadel
Stephen Bulla
Black Dyke Band
MD: Prof Nicholas Childs
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Enjoy the show...