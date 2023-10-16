Radio: Sunday Bandstand 15th October

Chris Helme returns with plenty of fantastic brass band music to enjoy.

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 15th October

https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-15-october-2023/

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Emerald Heritage

Jacob Vilhelm Larsen

National Youth Brass Band of Switzerland

MD: Corsin Tuor

Of Distant Memories

Edward Gregson

Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag

MD: David King

Flowerdale

Philip Sparke

Soloist: Colin Clarke

National Brass Band of New Zealand

MD: Howard Taylor

Hymn to the Fallen — from the film Saving Private Ryan

John Williams arr. Sandy Smith

Grimethorpe Colliery (UK Coal) Band

MD: Richard Evans

Granada

Austin Lara arr. Mark Freeh

Cornet Soloist Jim Hayes

Cooperative Funeralcare Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Little Suite for Brass No. 2 Op 93

Sir Malcolm Arnold

Scottish Borders Youth Brass Band

MD: Alan Fernie

This is the Day

John Rutter arr. Luc Vertommen

Black Dyke Band

MD: Prof Nicholas Childs

Far and Away

John Williams arr. Philip Harper

David Urquhart Travel Yorkshire Imperial Band

MD: Alan Exley

High Peak

Eric Ball

Cory Band

MD: Philip Harper

Die Kathrin Op28: Letter Song

Erich Wolfgang Korngold

Metropolitan Opera Brass (USA)

MD: John Sheppard

Valse Brilliante

Basil Windsor

Soloist: Graham Walker

Yorkshire Imperial Metals Band

MD: Trevor Walmsley DFC

Themes from the New World Symphony

Antonin Dvorak arr. Ray Steadman- Allen

Cuyahoga Valley Brass Band

MD: Dr Keith Wilkinson

Entry of the Gladiators

Julius Fucik arr. Gordon Langford

Camborne Town Band

MD: Derek Greenwood

Back to the Future

Alain Silvestri/G. J Green

Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern

MD: Ludwig Wicki

Kirton 140 Celebration March

Philip Wilby

Black Dyke Band

MD: Dr Nicholas Childs

Song for India

Rimsky Korsakov arr. Eric Wilson

Soloist: Martin Smith

Pianist Catherine Milledge

Ice Dance from Edward Scissorhands

Danny Elfman arr. Chad Shoopman

Brass Band of Central Florida

MD: Chad Shoopman

Montclair Citadel

Stephen Bulla

Black Dyke Band

MD: Prof Nicholas Childs

