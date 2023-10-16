                 

*
banner

News

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 15th October

Chris Helme returns with plenty of fantastic brass band music to enjoy.

Sunday Bandstand
  More great music from Chris Helme to enjoy

Monday, 16 October 2023

        

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 15th October

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.

To enjoy:


To enjoy: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-15-october-2023/

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Emerald Heritage
Jacob Vilhelm Larsen
National Youth Brass Band of Switzerland
MD: Corsin Tuor

Of Distant Memories
Edward Gregson
Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag
MD: David King

Flowerdale
Philip Sparke
Soloist: Colin Clarke
National Brass Band of New Zealand
MD: Howard Taylor

Hymn to the Fallen — from the film Saving Private Ryan
John Williams arr. Sandy Smith
Grimethorpe Colliery (UK Coal) Band
MD: Richard Evans

Granada
Austin Lara arr. Mark Freeh
Cornet Soloist Jim Hayes
Cooperative Funeralcare Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Little Suite for Brass No. 2 Op 93
Sir Malcolm Arnold
Scottish Borders Youth Brass Band
MD: Alan Fernie

This is the Day
John Rutter arr. Luc Vertommen
Black Dyke Band
MD: Prof Nicholas Childs

Far and Away
John Williams arr. Philip Harper
David Urquhart Travel Yorkshire Imperial Band
MD: Alan Exley

High Peak
Eric Ball
Cory Band
MD: Philip Harper

Die Kathrin Op28: Letter Song
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Metropolitan Opera Brass (USA)
MD: John Sheppard

Valse Brilliante
Basil Windsor
Soloist: Graham Walker
Yorkshire Imperial Metals Band
MD: Trevor Walmsley DFC

Themes from the New World Symphony
Antonin Dvorak arr. Ray Steadman- Allen
Cuyahoga Valley Brass Band
MD: Dr Keith Wilkinson

Entry of the Gladiators
Julius Fucik arr. Gordon Langford
Camborne Town Band
MD: Derek Greenwood

Back to the Future
Alain Silvestri/G. J Green
Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern
MD: Ludwig Wicki

Kirton 140 Celebration March
Philip Wilby
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr Nicholas Childs

Song for India
Rimsky Korsakov arr. Eric Wilson
Soloist: Martin Smith
Pianist Catherine Milledge

Ice Dance from Edward Scissorhands
Danny Elfman arr. Chad Shoopman
Brass Band of Central Florida
MD: Chad Shoopman

Montclair Citadel
Stephen Bulla
Black Dyke Band
MD: Prof Nicholas Childs

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Sunday Bandstand

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 15th October

October 16 • Chris Helme returns with plenty of fantastic brass band music to enjoy.

Jamie Fletcher

Interview with Jamie Fletcher

October 16 • 4BR speaks to the award winning theatre director about the BBE 'Elevate' project that will see the Freckleton Band work with Jamie on a drag cabaret 'creative extravaganza'.

Brabbins

Brabbins resigns as Music Director of English National Opera

October 15 • Martyn Brabbins has announced that he has resigned from his role with ENO in response to its proposed cuts to its orchestra.

BBIS

Brass Band Insurance Services makes transfer

October 14 • Brass Band Insurance Services has transferred to become part of Adler Fairways Insurance Brokers Limited.

What's on »

Dobcross Silver Band - Playhouse 2 Theatre Shaw Oldham

Friday 20 October • 2 Newtown St, Shaw, Oldham OL2 8NX

Contest: National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain

Saturday 21 October • The Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Boarshurst Silver Band - Greater Manchester RAFAC Wing Band (Poppy Appeal)

Sunday 22 October • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Thaxted Church

Saturday 28 October • Thaxted Parish Church, 24 Watling St, Thaxted CM6 2PE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 29 October • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS

October 16 • We have an exciting opportunity for an Eb bass player to join our B band. have had a great year in 2023, coming 7th at the North West Area, first time in 1st section in the bands history. Rehearsal Sunday evenings 6.30 to 8.30pm. Close to Junction 26 M6

Harlow Brass Band

October 15 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year

Olney Brass

October 14 • We currently require an Eb BASS, although other players are very much welcome too.. We are a London & Southern Counties Region 2nd section band. Rehearsals are on Tuesday evenings in Newport Pagnell, under the direction of MD Philip Devine..

Pro Cards »

Nicholas B. Hudson

FTCL LGSMD (Hons)
Musician | Trombonist | Educator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top