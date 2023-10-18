Friary add to horn line-up

Friary Brass has welcomed Morgan Marston to their horn section as they continue to add to their playing ranks.

Hailing from North Wales, Morgan joined the army and following induction at the Royal Military School of Music, moved to the Band of the Prince of Wales's Division at St Athan.

He has enjoyed connections with the likes of City of Cardiff and Brunel Brass where he played until 2022, before moving to London to join the Band of the Coldstream Guards on French horn.

Banding return

He has now returned to banding and told 4BR: "'The time out was short lived, and the itch to get back into top level banding was strong, so I decided to audition for the horn seat at Friary Brass and I'm delighted to be able to join later in the year."

In response to the signing, Friary Chairperson David Wicks added: "In Morgan we have another strong player with top level contest experience who will prove invaluable in the future engagements and contests."