Report & Results: 2023 North of Ireland Bands Association Championship

Downshire Brass reclaims the National title to book their place in Stavanger in 2025, as Roughan Silver and Dungannon Silver also celebrate title success in Armagh.

Downshire Brass reclaimed the North of Ireland Bands Association Championship title for the first time since 2018 at the Market Place Theatre in Armagh on the weekend.

Led by MD Michael Alcorn their fine performance of the set-work, 'A King's Lie' by Stan Nieuwenhuis saw them pip defending champion 1st Old Boys, as under Jonathan Corry they sought a hat-trick of wins. Third place went to 2019 winner Laganvale.

Stavanger bound

Victory also came with an invitation to represent Northern Ireland in the Challenge Section of the 2025 European Championships to be held in Stavanger. They also claimed the 'Best Overall Band of the Day' award.

There was a fine turnout of 16 competitors in the three sections of competition, with adjudicator Sandy Smith remarking that he felt the overall standard of playing in each was highly encouraging on what he said were well chosen set-works.

Exciting battle

That was certainly so in what proved to be an exciting battle for the Championship Section honours, with the top two bands in Sandy's opinion producing "detail and internal balances"that set them apart.

In the end though it was the extra little bit of overall consistency that saw Downshire triumph, although 1st Old Boys principal cornet Louise Bell took the 'Best Instrumentalist' award.

Brilliant performance

Talking about their win on their Facebook page they said: "A massive thanks must go to all our players for their hard work and dedication, but a special mention must go to our Musical Director Prof. Michael Alcorn.

His attention to detail and ever present enthusiasm drove the band to a brilliant performance."

They added: "We want to congratulate all the competing bands who performed in Armagh and a special mention to Roughan Silver and Dungannon Silver on winning the silverware in their sections."

Roughan win again

There was a successful title defence in the Grade 2 Section as Roughan Brass retained the silverware won last year with an excellent rendition of Kevin Houben's 'The Lake of the Moon'.

Adjudicator Sandy Smith said that "one band had really told the story", as aided by their 'Best' cornet and bass sections under Stephen Crooks they claimed a two-point margin of victory over rivals Ballyduff Silver, with 2021 champion CWA Brass in third.

Stephan Hodel's uplifting 'Argos' was a fine challenge for the four well matched bands in the Grade 3 contest.

Dungannon win

In the end though it was Dungannon Silver led by Boris Pinto that secured a first National title in since their 2014 success in the Grade 4 division. Poyntzpass Silver finished two points behind with Wellington Memorial Silver in third.

In his written remarks on their performance, Sandy Smith said that there was "just the odd moment of uncertainty", but that they were "a well balanced band that makes a lovely sound."

The band themselves added: "Thanks to all the members for their dedication and efforts and also to a much appreciated director of music Boris Pinto for your guidance and patience."

Results:

Championship Section:

Adjudicator: Sandy Smith

Set work: A King's Lie (Stan Nieuwenhuis)

1. Downshire Brass (Michael Alcorn): 190

2. 1st Old Boys Silver (Johnathan Corry): 189

3. Laganvale (Keith Anderson): 187

4. 3rd Carrickfergus (Brian Connolly): 186

5. Strabane (Charles Fyffe): 185

6. Murley Silver (Stephen Crooks): 184

Best Instrumentalist: Louise Bell (1st Old Boys)

Best Overall Band of the Day: Downshire Brass

Grade 2:

Adjudicator: Sandy Smith

Set work: Lake of the Moon (Kevin Houben)

1. Roughan Silver (Stephen Crooks): 186

2. Ballyduff Silver (William Hill): 184

3. CWA (Gary Proctor): 183

4. Comber Silver (Paul Hamilton): 181

5. Lourdes (N/K): 180

6. Dynamic Brass (Andrew McQuiggan): 179

Best Cornet Section: Roughan Silver

Best Bass Section: Roughan Silver

Grade 3:

Adjudicator: Sandy Smith

Set work: Argos (Stephen Hodel)

1. Dungannon Silver (Boris Pinto): 182

2. Poyntzpass Silver (Stanley Lutton): 180

3. Wellington Memorial Silver (Stephen Cairns): 179

4. St Marks Silver (Bob Quick): 178