                 

*
banner

News

Positive outlook despite financial loss for BBE

Brass Bands England reports a loss of over £66,000 for the year ending March 2023, but says the future financial outlook is positive as new funding streams come on line and membership increases.

bbe
  Brass Bands England reported a positive and healthy financial future despite the reported loss

Wednesday, 18 October 2023

        

Despite making a loss of over £66,000 for the year ending March 2023, Brass Bands England gave an upbeat appraisal of its ongoing financial status and activities during its recent on-line Annual General Meeting.

Although income for the reporting year was just over £554,000, expenditure amounted to over £621,000.

As a result, BBE stated that it had to move existing funds to cover extended ongoing project costs from Covid-19 and to fund the growing success of its Brass Foundations team. This resulted in a reduction in its cash reserves from over £188,000 to just over £114,000.

Increased protection

In addition, the Charity Commission has advised BBE that they should consider increasing the level of their unrestricted funds over the next few years to a level that will protect its financial position if funding streams unexpectedly end and BBE stopped operating.

It was stated that arrangements will now be made from the existing income streams to increase the balance of unrestricted funds by around £15,000 per year over the next five years from its current position of just under £67,000.

However, recently appointed BBE Treasurer Paul Beaumont made clear that this action will not affect any funding for any existing projects or initiatives that have been agreed by BBE.

Healthy and positive

In his extensive report he explained that despite the loss, the finances of BBE were healthy and that cash flow was positive.

The new Arts Council funding of £405,000 per annum (up from £210,000) for the next three years will now come on stream adding to further financial stability.

The new Arts Council funding of £405,000 per annum (up from £210,000) for the next three years will now come on stream adding to further financial stability4BR

ACE confidence

BBE Chairperson Mike Kilroy also stated that the increase in funding reflected the confidence that Arts Council England had in the organisation, following it being given Investment Principles Support Organisation (IPSO) status.

IPSOs sit within the Arts Council's National Portfolio, as a core group of organisations recognised as of national importance to arts and culture.

It is also envisaged that BBE's trading activities will also increase back to pre-covid levels from its current level of over £29,000, whilst the increase in membership numbers (reported at 503 member organisations bands at the end of March 2023) will also see an increase in membership fees from the reported figure of just over £54,000.

Salary costs

Paul Beaumont stated that salary and National Insurance costs for 16 staff and freelancers (the largest cost of BBE's expenditure) for the reporting period amounted to over £315,000 (up from over £272,000 the previous year) although it was noted that both staff expenses and offices costs had fallen, despite several new staff members being appointed.

The salary of CEO Kenny Crookston was reported as "being determined following the Chairman's recommendation" to the BBE board remuneration group, which in turn also made staff salary recommendations.

View reports

The full BBE Treasurer's Report and Accounts can be viewed at:
https://www.bbe.org.uk/brass-bands-england-agm

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BBEngland

Brass Bands England reports pride in exceptional performance

October 19 • The presentation reports of the BBE Chair of Trustees and CEO at the recent BBE Annual General Meeting spoke of pride in the achievements and activity of the organisation in the past year.

Lito

Lito meets Michelangelo

October 19 • Two great artists met up in Florence as trombone star Lito Fontana inspired performers under the gaze of a famous statue or two...

bbe

Positive outlook despite financial loss for BBE

October 18 • Brass Bands England reports a loss of over £66,000 for the year ending March 2023, but says the future financial outlook is positive as new funding streams come on line and membership increases.

Foutnain City

Fountain opens Regent Hall Brass Arts Festival

October 18 • James Fountain will join the Amersham Band at Regent Hall this evening to open the traditional musical prelude to the National Championship in London.

What's on »

Dobcross Silver Band - Playhouse 2 Theatre Shaw Oldham

Friday 20 October • 2 Newtown St, Shaw, Oldham OL2 8NX

Contest: National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain

Saturday 21 October • The Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Boarshurst Silver Band - Greater Manchester RAFAC Wing Band (Poppy Appeal)

Sunday 22 October • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Thaxted Church

Saturday 28 October • Thaxted Parish Church, 24 Watling St, Thaxted CM6 2PE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 29 October • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Haverhill Silver Band

October 18 • Haverhill Silver Band invites applications for an Associate Musical Director to join our conducting team comprising MD Paul Filby and Associate MD Matt Brown. The ideal candidate will be organised, motivated and have experience of top-flight banding.

St Swithuns Brass Band

October 18 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR for a friendly, non-contesting band playing at various local events throughout the year. We are looking for someone who can take the band forward as our current MD is retiring after 14 years.

Carlton Brass

October 17 • Nottingham - Solo Trombone Carlton Brass are looking for a talented trombonist to lead our favourite section. We're a first section band with our own bandroom near the centre of Nottingham. Rehearsals are at 19:30 on Mondays & Thursdays

Pro Cards »

Stephen Tighe

ARCM, LDBBA, (Dip)PFS.
Adjudicator / Music Director / Arranger

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top