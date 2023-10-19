                 

Lito meets Michelangelo

Two great artists met up in Florence as trombone star Lito Fontana inspired performers under the gaze of a famous statue or two...

Lito
  Lito directs his players underneath the gaze of some famous statues...

Thursday, 19 October 2023

        

Schagerl trombone star Lito Fontana continues to perform at numerous high-profile events.

The Argentine virtuoso who lives and works in Italy, but whose musical influence in inspiring brass performers is felt across the globe has been found amongst other musical locations, wowing audiences near Michelangelo's iconic statue of David in Florence as well as on the baseline of an ATP tennis international tournament.

Tennis

"It has been a very busy Summer," he told 4BR. "But it is so nice after Covid to be able to play, teach and perform again.

It started with a masterclass in Innsbruck in July with some fantastic students which also allowed me to perform at the ATP tennis event in San Benedetto. I love football of course, but this was great fun and was broadcast live on Italian television."

Inspiring

Lito's schedule then saw him head to Florence to take part in the Italian Brass Week where he linked up with colleagues David Childs, Zoltan Kiss, Rex Richardson, Sergio Carolino, Omar Tomassoni performing at some of the Renaissance city's most famous venues — including next to the iconic Michelangelo statue.

"It was incredible to be part of," he said. "Not just playing alongside such wonderful players but also to perform in such beautiful locations like the Palazzo Medici and Piazza della Signoria. It was an inspiring event for all brass performers."

It was incredible to be part of. Not just playing alongside such wonderful players but also to perform in such beautiful locations like the Palazzo Medici and Piazza della SignoriaLito Fontana

Spain, Austria and family

The next stop was to Spain and a masterclass visit to Cullera for the Curs Internacional de Musica Ciutat de Cullera Festival, before trips to Austria (BlÃ¤serurlaub Bad Goisern) and also as a conductor with orchestras in Austria and Germany.

There was also a very personal link to help launch the 6th Angelo Inglese International Competition for Band Composition which honours Lito's late and much loved grandfather who was a hugely respected musician.

Lito added: "My grandfather was an incredible man and this event honours him and now has a worldwide appeal. It is very important to me."

Last week though he and his wife Mona took time to celebrate their 34th wedding anniversary. "She is the love of my life and my greatest supporter," he said, before revealing that even though they enjoyed a quiet break together he will soon be off on his travels once more.

Bari brass band and Palanga

These include a concert as soloist with a Symphonic Wind Orchestra in Graz in Austria, before planning a visit to Bari in southern Italy to work with student who are looking to form a brass band.

"It is so important to support brass bands all over the word and I am thrilled to be able to help them in any way I can.

The music brings us all together. I love playing with them and meeting so many friends, and I cannot wait to see everyone in Palanga next year. It is already in my diary!"

        

Lito

