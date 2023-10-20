                 

Why not put on the Wrong Trousers for a change?

Bands can now put on the brilliant 'Wallace & Gromit' film to reach out to a new audience.

WALLACE AND gROMIT
  You can find out more about the film and how to put it on

Friday, 20 October 2023

        

At the recent Brass Bands England Conference in Huddersfield, James Parkinson of the WFEL Fairey Band gave a presentation to showcase the exciting potential for bands to reach out to new family audiences through a production of 'Wallace & Gromit' — 'The Wrong Trousers' the amazing Aaardman stop-motion comedy film.

30th anniversary

To mark its 30th anniversary Aardman has given permission for the film to be licenced and performed in a way that will make for a spectacular event for any band.

So if your band is interested in putting on the right 'wrong trousers' you need to find out more.

Go to:

Go to: https://www.aardman.com/attractions-live-experiences/wallace-and-gromit-the-wrong-trousers-with-live-brass-band/

        

