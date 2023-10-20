Why not put on the Wrong Trousers for a change?

Bands can now put on the brilliant 'Wallace & Gromit' film to reach out to a new audience.

At the recent Brass Bands England Conference in Huddersfield, James Parkinson of the WFEL Fairey Band gave a presentation to showcase the exciting potential for bands to reach out to new family audiences through a production of 'Wallace & Gromit' — 'The Wrong Trousers' the amazing Aaardman stop-motion comedy film.

30th anniversary

To mark its 30th anniversary Aardman has given permission for the film to be licenced and performed in a way that will make for a spectacular event for any band.

So if your band is interested in putting on the right 'wrong trousers' you need to find out more.

Go to: https://www.aardman.com/attractions-live-experiences/wallace-and-gromit-the-wrong-trousers-with-live-brass-band/

