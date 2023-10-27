                 

ConsTest to return in 2024

The popular brass band contest held at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire will return next year with even more attractions.

Constest
  The event will once again be held at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire

The popular ConsTest Competition will return next year at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

Organised by former student Mikey Foley-Hall as part of his final year study assignment, the inaugural event proved to be a hit with both performers and listeners alike, with a day of high quality own-choice test-piece performances being performed.

Royal Birmingham Conservatoire

The Bradshaw Hall at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire will once again host the contest on Saturday April 6th and will follow the innovative structure with a pre-draw, open adjudication, own-choice test-pieces and relaxed registration rules.

The 2024 contest will be limited to 4 bands entry per section to give a potential 20 bands field. The adjudicators will be Ian Porthouse and Ryan Watkins, with the event being covered by 4Barsrest on the day.

Entry

Entry will open on November 2nd and will close on February 15th 2024.

The prizes on offer have also been increased for 2024 with the overall Newmoon Champion claiming £250 and the ConsTest Trophy as well as being presented with a specially made banner from Musicwearetc.

Further details, including an after party in the Eastside Jazz Club to keep audiences entertained into the night will be announced shortly.

Bigger, better

Speaking about the event, Mikey Foley-Hall told 4BR: "I'm so grateful for everyone that made our first event possible, and I can't wait to make ConsTest bigger, better and more rewarding for everyone involved.

Birmingham is taking banding in its stride in recent times, and I'm excited to try spread our event as far as possible."

If anyone would like to talk to the organisers about volunteering opportunity, or sponsorship, please contact constestopen@gmail.com

More information:

For more information, please go to www.constest.co.uk. To find the Entry Forms and Information Pack, please go to www.constest.co.uk/information

There are additional prizes for the bands in the top 5 in the results as well as section awards

Overall Winner: £250
Runner-up: £200
Third: £150
Fourth: £125
Fifth: £100

Highest Championship Band: £225
Highest First Section: £200
Highest Second Section: £175
Highest Third Section: £150
Highest Fourth Section: £125

Most Promising Lower Section: Rehearsal with Denis Wick Artist
Denis Wick Best Instrumentalist: Denis Wick Mouthpiece and Mute
Mick Foley Memoriam Best Cornet: Alliance Mouthpiece
Best Euphonium with Mercer & Barker: Mercer & Barker Mouthpiece
Best Bass Section with Mercer & Barker: Mercer & Barker Mouthpieces
Best Back Row Section: £50 voucher for thecornetshop.com

        

