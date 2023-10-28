Conductors' Association congratulate Renshaw on award

The Brass Band Conductors' Association has offered its congratulations to Louise Renshaw after she was presented with the BBE Conductors' Award in Huddersfield.

At the recent Brass Bands England Conference in Huddersfield, Louise Renshaw was presented with its 'Brass Band Conductor of the Year' accolade.

The award was supported by the Brass Band Conductors' Association and recognised her remarkable 40 year plus contribution to the movement. Louise was presented with the award by BBCA Chairperson, James Holt.

Outstanding

Over the last 40 years Louise's contribution to youth brass banding in Cheshire, and the wider North West region has been simply outstanding — from conducting the Poynton Youth Brass Band to the founding of Macclesfield Youth Brass Band in 2005.

In that time she has dedicated her talent and time to the young people in the many bands she has been associated with — including helping to fund private lessons for those with disabilities and whose financial situation has made access to music making difficult.

Delight

At the award ceremony James Holt commented: "I'm delighted that the introduction of the new Conductor Award recognises the talent and dedication of conductors such as Louise.

As you can imagine the nominations were of a very high calibre but our congratulations go to Louise who was the most deserved and worthy winner."