Van Looy leads prize link in Italy

Euphonium star Glenn Van Looy links up with European Challenge champion Brass Band Uberetsch as part of their prize package from Malmo.

Euphonium star Glenn Van Looy is currently in Italy working alongside Brass Band Uberetsch.

Prize package

His visit forms part of the prize package won by the band at the 2023 European Championships in Malmo, where in winning the Challenge Section title under MD, Johann Finatzer they gained a weekend of seminar training with a leading international Geneva Instruments artist.



In addition to working with the band and its players in Eppan near Bolzano, Glenn will also perform in a concert where he will play Steven Verhelst's concerto 'Once Upon' as one of his solo items.

Everything and more

Speaking to 4BR he said: "It's nice to be in such a beautiful part of the world with so much musical history. I remember people talking about trips to Bolzano for music competitions and festivals when I was young and it has lived up to everything and more."

He added: "There is a big wind band culture here, but the brass band movement is also developing greatly, building on past achievements, and now being brilliantly led by Uberetsch after winning the Challenge title in Malmo."