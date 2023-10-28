BBE opens new round of Elevate programme

If your band is looking to push boundaries and try something new, the Brass Bands England 'Elevate' programme could be just right for you.

Brass Bands England has announced the next round of applications has opened for its 'Elevate' collaborative programme.

It will see BBE member bands looking to challenge their normal performance practice being paired with an artist who will support them to explore new ideas, genres and ways of working in a new collaborative partnership.

Partnership artists

The line-up of artists who can work with bands are:

Sonic Threads Duo — classical Indian vocalist and harpist

Josh Coates — theatre maker

Rebecca Denniff — multi-instrumentalist, synthesisers, composer

Calum Perrin — Composer, documentary maker and sound artist

Encouraged

Talking about the scheme, BBE's Chief Operating Officer Sarah Baumann told 4BR: "We were very encouraged to see so many applications for Round 1 of the programme, and it's clear there is the desire in the sector to collaborate and be challenged by working in new ways.

We announced our first exciting pairing at the recent Brass Band Conference and we can't wait to present their performance outcome in a few months' time."

That first pairing will see the Freckleton Band work with director and musician Jamie Fletcher to bring together the traditional art forms of brass and drag together for a new innovative collaborative production.

More information:

More information on the artists that a band can collaborate with is available on the BBE website's Elevate page at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/elevate

To apply:

Applications for brass bands to participate are open until Monday 27th November via the Elevate bands information page.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/elevate/band-information

Zoom session

A Q&A Zoom session will be held on Wednesday 22nd November, or email elevate@bbe.org.uk for further information.

