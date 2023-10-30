Hood heads to USA

Jamie Hood will head to the USA in November for a tour of performances, teaching and lessons.

He'll start off at Mercer University in Macon in Georgia working with its University Brass Band.

University links

Jamie will then visit Schley County Middle High School, Peach County High School and Stratford Academy giving a series of masterclasses and lessons before heading to Furman University for further lessons and chamber ensemble coaching as well as appearing as guest artist with the Furman University Symphonic Band for their annual Fall Concert.

Supported by Buffet Crampon and Denis Wick, his visit will be rounded off with him judging at the US Open Championship contest in Clarkston in Michigan.