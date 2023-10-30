                 

*
News

Climate Crisis to inspire composition entries

The 2023 Durham University Composition Competition is looking for short works inspired by or reflecting on the Crisis Climate.

Durham Composer
  The competition is inviting entries

Monday, 30 October 2023

        

Durham University Brass Band has launched its 2023 Composition Competition.

It follows on from the success of the inaugural competition held last year and is aimed at current and incoming students, as well as recent graduates from other universities. It comes with a first prize of £100 plus associated publication and royalty rights.

The competition is run by Durham University Brass Band with support from Durham Music Shop.

Climate Crisis

The composition inspired by or reflecting on the Climate Crisis must be arranged for a standard British brass band and should not exceed 6 minutes in length. The winning work will also be performed by the Durham University Brass Band.

Entry

Entrants must submit compositions by the 18th December 2023 by email to brass.band@durham.ac.uk

        

Durham Composer

Climate Crisis to inspire composition entries

October 30 • The 2023 Durham University Composition Competition is looking for short works inspired by or reflecting on the Crisis Climate.

