Get the best Palanga Euro deals with rooms4groups

If your band is heading to the European Championships in Palanga in 2024, then make sure you deal with the experts to get the best deals on hotels.

With the latest round of National Championships taking place throughout Europe over the next few weeks, the hotel booking specialists rooms4groups have been busy working hard to ensure that they can get the very best hotel deals for bands taking part in the 2024 European Championships in Palanga.

Speaking to 4BR they said: "When we met up with our inside contacts at the Lithuanian Tourist Board to find the best deals possible in the area, they recommended that bands travelling to the coastal town of Palanga for the competition stay in nearby Klaipedia."

They added: "Klaipedia is a beautiful port city where the Baltic Sea meets the Danė River, with an old town featuring German-style, 18th-century wood-framed buildings and is an easy journey back into the smaller seaside resort town of Palanga, where the competition is to be hosted.

We've been able to negotiate exclusive group hotel rates with a number of quality hotels in both Klaipedia and Palanga... one even has its own helipad!"

Hotel deals

Amberton Hotel in Klaipeda — â‚¬49 Euros per person per night in twin or 79 Euros per single

Green park Klaipeda — 48 Euros per person per night in twin or 75 Euros per single

Gradiali Palanga — 49 Euros per person per night in twin or 79 Euros per single

Muza Hotel Palanga — 44 Euros per person per night person triple/quad — great for junior bands!

To find out more go to: www.rooms4groups.com