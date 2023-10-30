Cobb and Vollam in recital mode in Birmingham

Philip Cobb and Helen Vollam can be heard in recital mode at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire in November — and its not to be missed.

Two of the orchestral world's finest brass performers can be enjoyed in a special recital at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire in November.

Phil Cobb and Helen Vollam of the BBC Symphony Orchestra will give a special recital concert at the Bradshaw Hall on Monday 13th November (7.30pm) accompanied by Elizabeth Burley. Repertoire to be performed includes works by Handel, Julia Simpson, Dan Jenkins, Peter Graham, Piazzolla and Chick Corea.

Made their mark

Supported by Buffet Crampon and Conn-Selmer it will offer a superb opportunity to hear the remarkable talents of performers who have made their mark on the concert and recording platform.

Speaking about the event, Ian Porthouse , Head of Brass Band Studies said: "This is a simply fantastic opportunity to hear two of the finest brass performers in recital action. All I can do is urge people to buy a ticket quickly — as it is an evening you don't want to miss."

Accolades

Helen, who is also a member of the Chamber Orchestra of Europe and the Bones Apart trombone ensemble is a Visiting Artist at the Conservatoire.

In 2019 she gave the world premiere of Gavin Higgins' Trombone Concerto 'Book of Miracles' which gained widespread critical acclaim — winning an Ivors Award and seeing Helen become the British Trombone society Player of the Year,

Philip meanwhile is well known throughout the orchestral and brass banding world — his CV littered with accolades

A former principal trumpet of the London Symphony Orchestra, he is a member of the Superbrass, Eminence, Septura and Barbican Brass Ensembles.

