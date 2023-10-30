                 

*
banner

News

Cobb and Vollam in recital mode in Birmingham

Philip Cobb and Helen Vollam can be heard in recital mode at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire in November — and its not to be missed.

CobbVollam
  Phil Cobb and Helen Vollam will give the recital on Monday 13th November

Monday, 30 October 2023

        

Two of the orchestral world's finest brass performers can be enjoyed in a special recital at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire in November.

Phil Cobb and Helen Vollam of the BBC Symphony Orchestra will give a special recital concert at the Bradshaw Hall on Monday 13th November (7.30pm) accompanied by Elizabeth Burley. Repertoire to be performed includes works by Handel, Julia Simpson, Dan Jenkins, Peter Graham, Piazzolla and Chick Corea.

Made their mark

Supported by Buffet Crampon and Conn-Selmer it will offer a superb opportunity to hear the remarkable talents of performers who have made their mark on the concert and recording platform.

Speaking about the event, Ian Porthouse , Head of Brass Band Studies said: "This is a simply fantastic opportunity to hear two of the finest brass performers in recital action. All I can do is urge people to buy a ticket quickly — as it is an evening you don't want to miss."

Accolades

Helen, who is also a member of the Chamber Orchestra of Europe and the Bones Apart trombone ensemble is a Visiting Artist at the Conservatoire.

In 2019 she gave the world premiere of Gavin Higgins' Trombone Concerto 'Book of Miracles' which gained widespread critical acclaim — winning an Ivors Award and seeing Helen become the British Trombone society Player of the Year,

Philip meanwhile is well known throughout the orchestral and brass banding world — his CV littered with accolades

A former principal trumpet of the London Symphony Orchestra, he is a member of the Superbrass, Eminence, Septura and Barbican Brass Ensembles.

Book a ticket:

To book a ticket go to:

https://www.bcu.ac.uk/conservatoire/events-calendar/cobb-vollam-13-11-2023

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

CobbVollam

Cobb and Vollam in recital mode in Birmingham

October 30 • Philip Cobb and Helen Vollam can be heard in recital mode at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire in November — and its not to be missed.

Palanga

Get the best Palanga Euro deals with rooms4groups

October 30 • If your band is heading to the European Championships in Palanga in 2024, then make sure you deal with the experts to get the best deals on hotels.

Durham Composer

Climate Crisis to inspire composition entries

October 30 • The 2023 Durham University Composition Competition is looking for short works inspired by or reflecting on the Crisis Climate.

Jamie Hood

Hood heads to USA

October 30 • Jamie Hood will head to the USA in November for a tour of performances, teaching and lessons.

What's on »

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Felixstowe

Sunday 5 November • St John the Baptist Church, Felixstowe IP11 7PW

The GUS Band - Remembrance Day Concert

Saturday 11 November • Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell, Kettering, NN14 6BQ NN14 6BQ

Longridge Band - Remembrance Concert

Saturday 11 November • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

The Hepworth Band - Hepworth Band with Conductor Frank Renton

Sunday 12 November • Yeadon Town Hall LS19 7PP

Boarshurst Silver Band - Remembrance Concert

Sunday 12 November • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Longridge Band

October 30 • Following our success at the Rochdale Contest, the Longridge Band (NW Championship Section) are seeking a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our band. We have a healthy balance of well attended concerts and competitions, including the Spring Festival next year.

Otterbourne Brass

October 29 • OTTERBORNE BRASS W of Eng. 1st Section 2024. Have an Immediate Vacancy for a Musical Director to lead them through the next stage of their development.. Excellent facilities just off junction 12 M3. Access M27 A31 A34. Thursdays 7.30 only others as required

Leicestershire Co-op Band

October 28 • EUPHONIUM VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and social band? The Leicestershire Co-op Band currently has a euphonium seat vacant (position negotiable) & are looking to recruit to complete our team. We have a varied concert & concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
Conductor / Adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top