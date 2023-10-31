Brighouse welcome new euph addition

New Zealander Luke Spence joins Brighouse & Rastrick as the defending Brass in Concert Champion says a fond farewell to Daniel Thomas.

Defending Brass in Concert Champion, Brighouse & Rastrick has welcomed the signing of Luke Spence as their new second euphonium player.

The New Zealander takes over from Daniel Thomas who has left after eight years to concentrate on conducting the Blackburn & Darwen Band.

Luke is currently studying for a Masters degree at the RNCM in Manchester after graduating as a Bachelor of Music with Honours from the New Zealand School of Music.

Award winner

During his playing career he has won many awards including NZ 'Young Brass Musician of the Year', the NZ School of Music 'Brass Player of the Year' as well as becoming 2018 'Australian Euphonium Champion'.

He also helped Wellington Brass to become the leading band in the southern hemisphere and was part of the 2017 and 2023 National Band of New Zealand.

Welcome and thanks

A band spokesperson said: "Luke recently took part in his first concert performance with us in Saffron Walden and has already shown how much of an asset he is going to be."

They added: "We would also like to publicly thank Daniel Thomas for his eight years of outstanding service with us.

We wish him well with his brass band career. Not only is he a once in a generation player, but he played a vital role both on and off the stage with his character and bandsmanship. Blackburn & Darwen Band are very lucky to have him as their MD!"