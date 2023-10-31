Early Music award winners to be celebrated in concert

The winning works from the 2023 National Centre for Early Music Young Composers Award will be performed in concert at Stoller Hall by The English Cornett & Sackbut Ensemble.

A celebration concert recognising the 2023 National Centre for Early Music Young Composers Award winners will be presented at The Stoller Hall on Thursday 9th November.

Winning works

The event will feature the winning pieces: 'Bog Bodies' by Owen Spafford and 'A Ceremonial Dance for Mice' by Jacob Jordan — both inspired by Spanish renaissance themes.

The English Cornett & Sackbut Ensemble will also perform 'La Spagna! Treasures of the Spanish Golden Age'.

It celebrates the musical traditions of the Iberian Peninsula and renaissance Spanish wind players, or 'Ministriles', who performed in towns, courts and cathedrals on cornetts, sackbuts and shawms to accompany processions and dances, and played sacred music in service of the church.

Award presentation

The National Centre for Early Music Young Composers Award, was presented in partnership with BBC Radio 3 in May.

Aspiring young composers were invited to write a new piece for the acclaimed English Cornett & Sackbut Ensemble, based on a popular tune from the Spanish 'Golden Age' of the 16th and 17th centuries.

The concert will be recorded and broadcast on BBC Radio 3's Early Music Show on 26th November.

2023 Final:



https://www.youngcomposersaward.co.uk/thefinal