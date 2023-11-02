Sovereign makes global composer connection

Sovereign Brass has announced the appointment of New Zealander Fendall Hill as their new Associate Composer.

The New Zealander is based on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia and as a soprano player has been New Zealand National soprano champion on five occasions as well as Australian champion twice.

As a composer his works have been selected at both the New Zealand and Australian National Championships for the Open Soprano, Open Tenor Horn and Open BBb Bass/Low Tuba. Most recently his major work 'Mind Dances', was selected as the A Grade set-test for the 2023 Victorian State Championships.

Fantastic rapport

Speaking about the news he said: "I'm thrilled to be asked to fill this role which is the culmination of a relationship built up over the last year.

There is a fantastic rapport with the band that has resulted in works tailored to the fantastic Sovereign Brass ensemble and individual players."

Global link

In response, Sovereign Brass MD, Alan Gifford added: "I've known Fendall and his works for a couple of years. When I started at Sovereign Brass I was keen to get him involved as soon as possible as I knew the band would love his compositions.

It's great to have developed a relationship across the globe and bring Fendall's music to bands in the UK!"

One of Fendall's exclusively written compositions will form part of the band's programme for the upcoming Wychavon Festival of Brass Contest this weekend.