Foden's welcome VAT approach

Foden's have made a new business partnership connection with a VAT & Customs consultancy firm.

  The band will sport the company logo on their shirts

Thursday, 02 November 2023

        

British Open champion Foden's has announced that they have welcomed a new business partner on board in 'VAT UK'

Delighted

Speaking about the partnership Band Manager Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "We are delighted to welcome 'VAT UK'. Foden's have several associated partners covering a wide range of businesses and we look forward to continuing our work with them.

Their recent donation has allowed the band to purchase new shirts from Lloyd Shipp and musicwearetc.co.uk".

Huge fans

In response, VAT UK, Director Hugh Scullion added: "Myself and fellow Director Fiona Scullion are life-long brass players and huge fans of the band.

Our company provides VAT & Customs consultancy services for businesses and charities around the UK and when we started the business, we agreed that we wanted to give back to good causes, and the community work that Foden's does is very close to our hearts.

We are very proud to be associated with the new World No. 1 Brass Band and to have our logo on the new shirtsVAT UK, Director Hugh Scullion

Number 1 band

He added: "We share the band's passion for the continuity of brass music through future generations and we're happy to provide support towards this.

We are very proud to be associated with the new World No. 1 Brass Band and to have our logo on the new shirts."

        

