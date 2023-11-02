New MD invigorates Shipston

The appointment of Alex Bland has reinvigorated the musical outlook of Shipston Town Band.

Alex Bland.

It sees the start of a new era with the band stating that they are eager to impress together on their busy upcoming schedule.

Renewed vigour

A spokesperson said: "The band sounded exceptional during rehearsals, with an enthusiastic and rejuvenated atmosphere. Alex's energy and fresh musical ideas proved to be contagious, infusing the ensemble with renewed vigour and creativity."

They added: "We are now looking forward to the musical adventures that lie ahead and for our Christmas Concert and contesting in 2024. The future looks bright and harmonious under Alex's capable leadership."

Trombone passion

Alex discovered his passion for the trombone at an early age and after playing with Croft Silver went on to become principal trombone for both the Leicestershire Music Service Symphony Orchestra and Big Bands

Alex also played with Youth Brass 2000 and during his studies in Wales joined Burry Port Town and directed the university's musical theatre society.

The marine biotechnologist also played solo trombone with the Kirkintilloch, Hathern, Foresters Brass and Enderby. In addition to conducting opportunities, he has performed with professional orchestras and taught low brass for Leicestershire Music Service and Nottingham Music Service.

He is currently the Musical Director for Ilkeston Brass and Syston Brass bands.