BBC radio interest for bands

BBC Radio 3 has taken a recent interest in banding with features on Edward Gregson and Foden's at the National Final and Steven Mead in performance with a bit of a concerto Sparke

Brass bands have continued to capture the interest of BCC in recent weeks.

On the morning of the National Championship of Great Britain at the Royal Albert Hall (21st October), BBC Radio 3's flagship arts programme 'Music Matters' featured the competition and Edward Gregson's work, 'Of Men and Mountains'.

It also featured interviews with the composer and members of the Foden's Band in rehearsal before the event.

This week on Breakfast with Petroc Trelawny on Radio 3 it was the turn of Philip Sparke and euphonium star Steven Mead as they were featured with the third movement of Philip's euphonium concerto 'Omaggio'.

You can still hear both features too:

Enjoy

Music Matters:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001rhy5

Breakfast: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m001rr0n?fbclid=IwAR0Es3e8u_116Ib6CuohBkNy5JFzvNne6QI0x14DabOZCQ1cZB_iGJ_TDBE

