Kingdom look to build on Marzella boost

Kingdom Brass look to build on their debut contest success under Katrina Marzella-Wheeler by impressing the their locals.

Kingsom
  Katrina and principal cornet Eoin Tonner led the music making

Thursday, 02 November 2023

        

Katrina Marzella-Wheeler and Kingdom Brass have built on their debut contesting success by showcasing their musical progress at their recent annual Autumn Concert.

The Yamaha artist had returned from a successful teaching and conducting trip to Japan, and so there was no time to worry about jet lag as the band launched into an exciting programme to entertain their supporters in their hometown of Kelty.

Local connections

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are working hard to develop our local connections after moving to the town and opening our new bandroom facility, and this concert marked the start of that journey.

We were delighted to be joined by Kingdom Youth Band, conducted by Denise Ward, and do some joint numbers with the band. It was a lovely experience for all players concerned."

Villains

Inspired by the Halloween celebrations, the band gave a premiere performance of their suite entitled 'Villains!' inspired by movie music written to characterise villains, or 'baddies' as they say in Scotland.

It was all great fun though with the central movement a musical portrait of Disney's Cruella De Vil that featured the skills of Eoin Tonner (trumpet) and Alec Philip (trombone) alongside the talented percussionist, Iona Robinson on String Bass.

It all came to a bold and powerful end with new arrangement by Andy Wareham of music by Ennio Morricone called 'L'Arena', which features in the Quentin Tarantino movie 'Kill Bill'.

Kingdom Brass

Looking forward

Speaking about the event, Katrina told 4BR: "It was great to do my first concert with the band, and we are looking forward to developing our musical horizons towards the end of the year and beyond."

Katrina confirmed that will see the partnership record a CD with the Wallace Collection, before taking part in the Scottish Open in Perth.

        

