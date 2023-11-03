Judges announced for 2024 Scottish Championships

The panel of judges who will decide who will be crowned Scottish Champions and head to Cheltenham and London have been revealed.

The Scottish Brass Band Association has announced the panel of adjudicators for their 128th Championships on 9th & 10th March 2024.

The event which also acts as the qualification contest for the National Championships of Great Britain will be at Perth Concert Hall.

Schedule

Saturday will see bands compete in the Third, Second and First Sections. Sunday will see Sections 4B, Fourth and Championship.

Championship Section: Tom Davoren & Chris King

First Section: Tom Davoren & Chris King

Second Section: Helen Douthwaite-Teesdale & Stan Lippeatt

Third Section: Tom Davoren & Chris King

Fourth Section: Stan Lippeatt & John Boax

Non competing Section 4B: John Boax