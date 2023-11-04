                 

Results: 2023 Wychavon Festival of Brass

There has been a fine of entertainment contesting in Evesham led by Roberts Bakery Band.

Wychavon
  Roberts Bakery headed the prize winners in Evesham

Saturday, 04 November 2023

        

Results:

Championship Section:

Adjudicator: Roger Webster

1. Roberts Bakery (Mike Jones)*
2. Wantage Silver (Chris King)
3. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)
4. Brunel Brass (Matthew Rowe)
5. Ebbw Valley Brass (Gareth Ritter)
6. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas)
7. Tongwynlais Temperance (Owen Farr)
8. Verwood Concert Brass (Kevin Smith)
9. Jackfield (Ryan Richards)
10. Flixton (Adie Smith)
11. Sovereign Brass (Alan Gifford)
12. Hucknall & Linby (Paul Whyley)
13. Tylorstown (Robert Westacott)
14. Bodmin (Colin Hudson)
15. Staffordshire Band (Craig Williams)
16. Kidlington Concert Brass (Jonathan Pippen)
17. Enderby (Stephen Phillips)
18. Langley (Cliff Parker)
19. Gresley Colliery (Craig Stevens)
20. Filton Concert Brass (Anri Adachi)

*Denotes invitation for the Spring Festival Senior Trophy
Winning Conductor: Mike Jones (Roberts Bakery)
Entertainment Award: Roberts Bakery
Best Soloist: Kyle Blake (trombone) — Brunel Brass
Best Baritones: Brunel Brass
Best Percussion: Flixton Band


First Section:

Adjudicator: Paul Norley

1. Sovereign Brass (Alan Gifford)
2. Tyldesley (Neil Samuel)
3. Bedford Town (Craig Patterson)
4. Ebbw Valley Brass (Gareth Ritter)
5. Haydock Band (Mark Quinn)
6. Langley (Cliff Parker)
7. Bedworth Brass (Jonathon Mott)
8. Hucknall & Linby (Paul Whyley)
9. Staines Brass (Gareth Trott)
10. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)
11. Staffordshire Band (Craig Williams)
12. Harborough (Ben Smith)
13. Flixton Band (Adie Smith)
14. Forest of Dean Brass (Martyn Patterson)
15. City of Norwich (Mark Ager)
16. Wardle Anderson Brass (Brad McCulloch)

Withdrew: Weston Brass (Ian Dickinson)

Winning Conductor: Alan Gifford (Sovereign Brass)
Entertainment Award: Sovereign Brass
Best Soloist: xylophone/vibraphone (Bedford)
Best Percussion: Sovereign Brass
Best Euphonium: Sovereign Brass

Second Section:

Adjudicator: Dave Lea

(Not known at present)
Draw order

City of Birmingham (Saphran Ali)
Stourport-on-Severn (Oliver Wilson)
Ammanford Town (Glyn Davies)
Usk Brass (James Jones)
City of Norwich Brass (Mark Ager)
Mid Rhondda (Graham Sheppard)
Ratby Cooperative Mid Band (Nicholas Garman)


Third Section:

Adjudicator: Martin Heartfield

1. Verwood Town (Kevin Smith)
2. Stourport-on-Severn (Oliver Wilson)
3. Lydney Town (Thomas Dunne)
4. Crwbin Silver (Alex McGee)
5. Ratby Cooperative Mid Band (Nicholas Garman)
6. Welwyn Garden City (William Douglas)
7. Greenalls (Will Haw)
8. Bratton Silver (Kyle Blake)
9. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford)
10. Ynyshir Brass (Dean Evans)
11. City of Birmingham (Saphran Ali)
12. Cleobury Mortimer Brass (David Nicholson)
13. London City Brass (Andrew Brittin)
14. Rode Hall Silver (Nigel Butler)
15. Cubbington Silver (Kieron Howe)
16. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) 2 (John Murray)
17. Regent Community Brass (Simon Tong)

Winning Conductor: Kevin Smith (Verwood Town)
Entertainment Award: Stourport on Severn
Best Soloist: flugel (Greenalls)
Best Baritone: Stourport on Severn
Dave Hodgetts Memorial Trophy: Solo cornet (Lydney Town)


Fourth Section:

Adjudicator: Stephanie Binns

1. Putney & Wimbledon (Sam Topp)
2. London City Brass (Andrew Brittin)
3. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) 2 (John Murray)
4. Boro' Brass (Laura Whittaker)
5. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford)
6. Pangbourne & District Silver (Stewart Lewins)
7. Gresley Colliery Community Band (Matt Pope)
8. Wantage Academy (Nicola Jones)
9. University of Warwick (Tom Stoneman)
10. Malvern Hills District Brass (Chris License)

Winning Conductor: Sam Topp (Putney & Wimbledon)
Entertainment Award: Boro' Brass
Best Soloist: Charlie Furber (Putney & Wimbledon)
Best Baritones: Putney & Wimbldedon
Best Percussion: City of Cardiff 2

        

