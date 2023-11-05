Report & Result: 2023 Borders Entertainment Contest

Jedforest produce an early Bonfire sparkler to claim the entertainment honours in Selkirk.

Jedforest Instrumental celebrated Bonfire Night early with a sparkler of a performance to win the Borders Entertainment Contest at Selkirk's Victoria Halls.

In addition to winning the £150 first prize under MD Phil Rosier, the band also headed home laden with silverware as they added the accolades for 'Best Instrumentalist' thanks to trombone player Gordon Melrose, 'Best Bass Section', 'Highest Placed Borders Band' and 'Best Second Section Band'.

It was the band's fourth victory at the event and their first since 2017, also conducted by Phi Rosier.

Prize winners

Second place went to Annan Town conducted by Lewis Wilkinson, who also picked up prizes for 'Best Cornet' (Olivia Beckett) and 'Best Percussion Section'.

The final podium spot was claimed by Langholm Town led by Chris Bradley, who added the prizes for 'Best Deportment', 'Best Entertainment' and 'Best Third Section Band'.

Defending champion Irvine & Dreghorn was fourth as they sought a hat-trick of victories at the event, with the final top-six places going to Selkirk Silver and St Ronan's Silver.

Lois Kirk, principal cornet of Irvine & Dreghorn Brass deservedly claimed the 'Best Soloist' award, with the 'Best Fourth Section Band' prize going to MacTaggart Scott Loanhead.

There was also a special award made to Galashiels Town Band for having taken part in every Borders contest since its inception.

Impressive playing

Speaking about the performances, adjudicator Jim Chamberlain said, "all the bands had plenty to offer" with "a lot of very impressive playing on show", whilst fellow judge David Thornton said the best bands "showed the finer features of their performances". All the bands had to perform a work by American composer John Williams in their 15-minute programmes.

He also added that "all the soloists were fantastic. It's no mean feat to stand up and play in front of your peers" and summed up his overall impressions by adding that all the bands had brought "inventive programmes" and that the day had "been a pleasure".

Winning performance

Jedforest's winning programme saw them open with choreographed players using the floor space for acoustic drama of 'Space Chords' before returning to their seats for 'Dance Zeibekikos', 'One Night Only' and filmatic excitement of 'Scherzo for Motorcycle and Orchestra' to close.

Result:

Adjudicators: David Thornton & Jim Chamberlain

1. Jedforest Instrumental (Phil Rosier)

2. Annan Town (Lewis Wilkinson)

3. Langholm Town (Chris Bradley)

4. Irvine & Dreghorn (John Boax)

5. Selkirk Silver (Charlie Farren)

6. St. Ronan's Silver (David MacLeod)

7. MacTaggart Scott Loanhead (Peter Holmes)

8. Coalburn Intermediate (David Fehilly)

9. Ellington Colliery (Calum Hartwell)

10. Peebles Burgh (Vaughan Fleischfresser)

11. Kirkton Brass (Simon Railton)

12. Hawick Saxhorn (Stuart Black)

13. Penicuik Silver (Doug Anderson)

* Galashiels Town (Stuart Black) was a non-contesting participant.

Best Entertainment: Langholm Town

Best Second Section Band: Jedforest Instrumental

Best Third Section Band: Langholm Town

Best Fourth Section Band: MacTaggart Scott Loanhead

Highest Placed Border Band: Jedforest Instrumental

Best Soloist: Lois Kirk (Irvine & Dreghorn)

Best Instrumentalist: Gordon Melrose (Jedforest Instrumental)

Best Solo Cornet: Olivia Beckett (Annan Town)

Best Bass Section: Jedforest Instrumental

Best Percussion: Annan Town

Best Deportment: Langholm Town