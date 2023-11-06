Result: 2023 Durham CBBA Festival of Brass

Ferryhill tops the own-choice honours East Durham College

Ferryhill Town leads the prize winners.

Report to follow

Result:

Adjudicator: Sam Fisher

1. Ferryhill Town (Jonathan Fenwick)

2. GT Group Band Peterlee (John Roberts)

3. Billingham Silver (Vaughan Evans)

4. Cockerton Prize Silver (Andy Hunter)

5. Trimdon Brass (John Bell)

6. Durham Miners' Association Brass (Stuart Gray)

7. Houghton Brass (Aidan Hodgson)

8. Ashington Colliery Brass (Nigel Stedman)

9. Spennymoor Town (Fiona Casewell)

10. Dunston Silver (Fraser Hodgson)

11. Penrith Town (Ian Butterworth)

12. Houghton Area Youth Band (Glenis Smith)

13. Backworth Colliery (Chris Travis)

14. Craghead Colliery (Stephen Goddard)

Best euphonium: David Clough (Ferryhill Town)

Best trombones: Ferryhill Town

Best bass section: GT Group Peterlee

Best principal cornet: David Gillson (Cockerton Silver)

Best percussion: Spennymoor Town

Best middle of the band: Ferryhill Town

Best soprano: — Phillip Tait (GT Group Peterlee)

Highest placed Youth Band: Houghton Area

Highest placed Fourth Section band: Billingham Silver

Highest placed Third Section band: Spennymoor Town

Highest placed Second Section band: Ferryhill Town