Radio: Sunday Bandstand 5th November

Given the date there is a theme of fire running through the great music on offer with Chris Helme this week

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 5th November

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.

To enjoy:



To enjoy: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-5-november-2023/

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Armenian Fire Dance

Goff Richards

Woodfalls Band

MD: David Barringer

Fire in the Blood

Paul Lovatt Cooper

New York Staff Band of the Salvation Army

BM: Ron Waiksnoris

Follow the Flame from War of the Worlds

Peter Graham

Soloist: Kirsty Abbotts

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band

MD: Phillip McCann

Into the Fire from the musical Scarlet Pimpernel

Frank Wildhorn arr: Brian Bowen

Vocalist: Jason McCann

Sellers Engineering Band

MD: Philip McCann

Music for the Royal Fireworks

G.F Handel

Whitworth Veterans Band

MD: Leslie Beevers

Eric's theme from 'Chariots of Fire'

Vangelis arr. Derek Broadbent

Brighouse & Rastrick

MD: James Scott

Toccata Fire

Steven Ponsford

International Staff Band

BM: Dr Stephen Cobb

Blood And Fire

Andreas Holmlund

Vasa Salvation Army Corps Band

BM: Andreas Holmlund

Main theme from 'Backdraft'

Alan Silvestri arr. Sandy Smith

Cory Band

MD: Dr Robert Childs

Brass Ablaze Concert March

Goff Richards

Foden's Band

MD: Nicholas Childs

Music of Jock Tamson

Alan Fernie

GUS Band

MD: Christopher Bond

Proclamation

James Curnow

Pasadena Tabernacle Band of the Salvation Army

BM: William Flynn

Introduction, Theme & Variations

Huug Steketee

Soloist: Huug Steketee

Hepworth (Persimmon Homes) Band

MD: Mark Bentham

Casper's Lullaby

James Horner arr. Sandy Smith

Fountain Creek / Pike Peaks Brass Band

MD: Debbie Bake

In the King's Service

Erik Leidzen

Hammonds Saltaire Band

MD: Morgan Griffiths

Take over Bid

John Larsson arr. Ray Steadman-Allen

London Central Fellowship Band

BM: David Daws

Mountain Song

Philip Sparke

Brass Band Berner Oberland

MD: James Gourlay

Crown Imperial

Sir William Walton

Grimethorpe Colliery

MD: Garry Cutt

Enjoy the show...