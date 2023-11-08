                 

News

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 5th November

Given the date there is a theme of fire running through the great music on offer with Chris Helme this week

Sunday Bandstand
  Thee is a theme of fire running through the music this week

Wednesday, 08 November 2023

        

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 5th November

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.

To enjoy:


To enjoy: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-5-november-2023/

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Armenian Fire Dance
Goff Richards
Woodfalls Band
MD: David Barringer

Fire in the Blood
Paul Lovatt Cooper
New York Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Ron Waiksnoris

Follow the Flame from War of the Worlds
Peter Graham
Soloist: Kirsty Abbotts
Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band
MD: Phillip McCann

Into the Fire from the musical Scarlet Pimpernel
Frank Wildhorn arr: Brian Bowen
Vocalist: Jason McCann
Sellers Engineering Band
MD: Philip McCann

Music for the Royal Fireworks
G.F Handel
Whitworth Veterans Band
MD: Leslie Beevers

Eric's theme from 'Chariots of Fire'
Vangelis arr. Derek Broadbent
Brighouse & Rastrick
MD: James Scott

Toccata Fire
Steven Ponsford
International Staff Band
BM: Dr Stephen Cobb

Blood And Fire
Andreas Holmlund
Vasa Salvation Army Corps Band
BM: Andreas Holmlund

Main theme from 'Backdraft'
Alan Silvestri arr. Sandy Smith
Cory Band
MD: Dr Robert Childs

Brass Ablaze Concert March
Goff Richards
Foden's Band
MD: Nicholas Childs

Music of Jock Tamson
Alan Fernie
GUS Band
MD: Christopher Bond

Proclamation
James Curnow
Pasadena Tabernacle Band of the Salvation Army
BM: William Flynn

Introduction, Theme & Variations
Huug Steketee
Soloist: Huug Steketee
Hepworth (Persimmon Homes) Band
MD: Mark Bentham

Casper's Lullaby
James Horner arr. Sandy Smith
Fountain Creek / Pike Peaks Brass Band
MD: Debbie Bake

In the King's Service
Erik Leidzen
Hammonds Saltaire Band
MD: Morgan Griffiths

Take over Bid
John Larsson arr. Ray Steadman-Allen
London Central Fellowship Band
BM: David Daws

Mountain Song
Philip Sparke
Brass Band Berner Oberland
MD: James Gourlay

Crown Imperial
Sir William Walton
Grimethorpe Colliery
MD: Garry Cutt

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

