Radio: Sunday Bandstand 5th November

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 5th November
Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.
For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.
The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.
The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.
To enjoy:
To enjoy: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-5-november-2023/
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Armenian Fire Dance
Goff Richards
Woodfalls Band
MD: David Barringer
Fire in the Blood
Paul Lovatt Cooper
New York Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Ron Waiksnoris
Follow the Flame from War of the Worlds
Peter Graham
Soloist: Kirsty Abbotts
Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band
MD: Phillip McCann
Into the Fire from the musical Scarlet Pimpernel
Frank Wildhorn arr: Brian Bowen
Vocalist: Jason McCann
Sellers Engineering Band
MD: Philip McCann
Music for the Royal Fireworks
G.F Handel
Whitworth Veterans Band
MD: Leslie Beevers
Eric's theme from 'Chariots of Fire'
Vangelis arr. Derek Broadbent
Brighouse & Rastrick
MD: James Scott
Toccata Fire
Steven Ponsford
International Staff Band
BM: Dr Stephen Cobb
Blood And Fire
Andreas Holmlund
Vasa Salvation Army Corps Band
BM: Andreas Holmlund
Main theme from 'Backdraft'
Alan Silvestri arr. Sandy Smith
Cory Band
MD: Dr Robert Childs
Brass Ablaze Concert March
Goff Richards
Foden's Band
MD: Nicholas Childs
Music of Jock Tamson
Alan Fernie
GUS Band
MD: Christopher Bond
Proclamation
James Curnow
Pasadena Tabernacle Band of the Salvation Army
BM: William Flynn
Introduction, Theme & Variations
Huug Steketee
Soloist: Huug Steketee
Hepworth (Persimmon Homes) Band
MD: Mark Bentham
Casper's Lullaby
James Horner arr. Sandy Smith
Fountain Creek / Pike Peaks Brass Band
MD: Debbie Bake
In the King's Service
Erik Leidzen
Hammonds Saltaire Band
MD: Morgan Griffiths
Take over Bid
John Larsson arr. Ray Steadman-Allen
London Central Fellowship Band
BM: David Daws
Mountain Song
Philip Sparke
Brass Band Berner Oberland
MD: James Gourlay
Crown Imperial
Sir William Walton
Grimethorpe Colliery
MD: Garry Cutt
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Enjoy the show...