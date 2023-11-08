                 

News

New sponsorship boost helps EverReady on their future travels

MVH Rentals is the latest local company to see the benefit of joining up with EverReady Band to help them on their musical travels.

  The band has welcomed the new sponsor on board

Wednesday, 08 November 2023

        

The EverReady Band has announced that it has welcomed on board another sponsor partner to help further enhance the development and profile of the North of England Band.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "MVH Rental have been our preferred van hire company for some time and have provided excellent service and vehicles. We're therefore delighted that they are joining us as a sponsor and will be supporting us with concert transport, including both vans and minibuses.

They added: "MVH have three outlets in the North East, providing vehicle hire and sales and has a strong commitment to the local community."

        

