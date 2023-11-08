                 

Childs strengthens Japanese connection

The Black Dyke Director of Music has just returned from a conducting visit to the Senzoku Gakuen College of Music.

Black Dyke
  Prof Childs shared conducting duties with Prof Masanori Fukuda

Wednesday, 08 November 2023

        

Black Dyke Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs has just returned from a trip to Japan where he once again linked up with Senzoku Gakuen College of Music in Tokyo.

He was there to help lead the 57th 'British Brass' Concert inspired by Prof Emeritus, Takeo Yamamoto.

Maeda Hall

The event was held at Tokyo's majestic Maeda Hall enabling the concert to welcome the largest brass band audience in Japan, who enjoyed music as diverse as Peter Graham's 'Dynasty' and Percy Fletcher's 'Labour and Love' to Paul Lovatt-Cooper's 'Vitae Aeternum' and Philip Sparke's 'The Saga of Haakon the Good'.

Honour

Speaking to 4BR about the visit Senzoku's Brass Band Director Masanori Fukuda said: "It was an honour to invite the college's visiting Professor once again and to share the conducting podium with him for the first time."

No stranger to the country having visited many times, Prof Childs led the college's Elite Band in performances of 'Dynasty' as well as Alan Fernie's 'Prismatic Light'.

He also spent considerable time thanking people for their congratulations on Black Dyke's recent National Championship of Great Britain victory, and having his picture taken with a host of Japanese 'Pondasher' fans.

He also led the communal good wishes of everyone present for a speedy recovery to full health to Japan's brass band inspiration, Takeo Yamamoto.

Each time I return I am amazed by the talent and progress made by students in the study and performance of brass band repertoire and performanceProf Nicholas Childs

Incredible sound

The concert was rounded off with the incredible sound of the massed bands aided by an extra 20 tubas and the concert hall organ, in Eric Ball's arrangement of the 'Toccata' from 'Suite Gothique'.

Speaking about the visit, Prof Childs told 4BR: "It has always been a great privilege to be made so welcome in Japan and specifically at the Senzoku Gakuen College of Music.

Each time I return I am amazed by the talent and progress made by students in the study and performance of brass band repertoire and performance."

        

