National Youth Band of Great Britain to pay musical homage to Brand

The legacy and influence of Geoffrey Brand will be marked next year in a special concert given by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

Geoffrey Brand
  Geoffrey Brand died earlier this year

Wednesday, 08 November 2023

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has confirmed that it will pay a musical homage to former Musical Director Geoffrey Brand next year.

The concert will take place on 6th April at the Dora Stoutzker Hall at Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in Cardiff with repertoire consisting of music connected to him through his association to the organisation and the wider banding world.

Rich legacy

Geoffrey Brand passed away earlier this year aged 96, leaving a rich legacy as one of the most influential musical polymaths ever to be associated with banding in the UK.

It embraced aspects of being a hugely successful conductor, arranger, composer, author, publisher, newspaper editor, contest promoter, advisor and businessman.

His link to the National Youth Brass Band was long and hugely enjoyable, broadening its musical vision through his own desire to make it a beacon of excellence.

He served as its principal Music Adviser from 1967-1975 and for many years continued as an active Vice President and Trustee. His wife, Violet (1929-2020) also enjoyed a long association with the organisation.

Guest soloist

The concert will be led by current NYBBGB Artistic Director, Dr Robert Childs and will feature David Childs as guest soloist.

Speaking about the event, Mark Bromley, NYBBGB CEO told 4BR: "Throughout his life Geoffrey was a huge supporter of the NYBBGB and always enjoyed hearing about our latest activities, so it is a great honour to pay tribute to him and his achievements through this concert.

Alongside his wife Violet, they realised that whilst the courses were primarily about music it was also an important time for young people to develop as adolescents."

More information:

For more information and tickets go to www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on

        

