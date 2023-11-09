Swedish bands ready for live National challenges

The Swedish National Championships take place this weekend — and you can enjoy it anywhere in the world topped by a bit of Brighouse on tour too..

Following the success of hosting the 2023 European Championships in Malmo earlier this year, the Swedish National Championships will take place in Varnamo this weekend (10th/11th November).

The Championships are being live broadcast this year and will be rounded off by a Gala Concert performance by Brighouse & Rastrick Band conducted by Prof Garry Cutt.

Four sections

There are four sections of competition with Friday evening featuring the bands in the Minibrass Division (6.45pm local time) followed by the set-test performance of the Elite Division contenders (8.00pm) who will play Philip Harper's 'St James's — A New Beginning'.

Before the competitive action starts Eowyn Brass Band, Sweden's only all-female brass band will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a short concert led by conductor Maria Molund.

Saturday sees Division 2 bands at 8.30am ('Argos' by Stepan Hodel), followed by Division 1 ('Northern Landscapes' by Peter Graham) and the Festival Class, before the Elite bands perform their own-choice selections at 3.30pm.

There is also a lunch time concert (11.30am) provided by the Swedish Central Band conducted by Fredrik Rastrom.



More information: https://www.brassinfocus.se/

Competing Bands:

Elite Division:

Betlehemskyrkans Musikkar

Gota Brass Band

Lunds Brassband

Sola Brass

Windcorp Brass Band





First Division:

Asenhoga Brassband

Immanuel Brass Stockholm

Malmo Brass Band

Smyrna Brass

Torsby Brass





Second Division:

Bors Brassband

Habo Brassband

Halmstad Brass

Helsingborgs Brassband

Limhamns Brassband





MiniBrass Division:

Asenhoga Youth Brass Band

Goteborg Youth Brass Band

Habo Small Band JR