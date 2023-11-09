                 

*
News

Leading trio to head inaugural Elgar Festival of Brass

Brighouse & Rastrick, Cory and Foden's will provide the music making at the first Elgar International Festival of Brass next year.

Elgar Festival
  The Festival will be held on 16th June in Bromsgrove

Thursday, 09 November 2023

        

The Elgar International Festival of Brass will hold its inaugural Festival event on the 16th June at Routh Hall, Bromsgrove.

Leading bands

Hosted by Frank Renton, the annual festival will feature three world leading bands in 2024 — Foden's, Brighouse & Rastrick and Cory, each performing a programme of contemporary and traditional repertoire as well as featuring a major solo work.

Routh Hall is situated at Bromsgrove School and offers ample parking on site as well as easy motorway access. Its fine acoustic is also the musical home to the popular 'Elgar International Brass Band Summer School' ( www.eibbss.org.uk)

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Due to the success of the Summer School, we are now looking at additional ways to deliver high-quality experiences of brass band music-making with this exciting festival as a focal point.

Further information:

Further information can be found at: www.eifob.org.uk

        

