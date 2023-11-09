                 

*
banner

News

Hartley and Pilling partnership comes to an end

The six year partnership between Steve Hartley and Pilling Jubilee Silver Band has reached its last chord.

Pilling
  The MD has thanked the band for their hard work and commitment

Thursday, 09 November 2023

        

Steve Hartley has announced his resignation as MD of Pilling Jubilee Silver Band after six years at the helm.

Thanks

The conductor and adjudicator told 4BR: "I would like to place on record my heartfelt thanks to everyone at Pilling Band for their hard work, commitment, and friendship during my time as MD.

We have enjoyed a happy and successful time together on the contest and concert stage, and I'm particularly proud of a qualification to the National Finals and the bands promotion to the Second Section in 2020."

During his tenure Pilling claimed the Brass at the Guld Hall Third Section title, as well as podium finishes at the Kirkby, Rochdale, Brass in the Wire and North West Area contests which led to their promotion.

Hardworking

He added: "Whoever takes over can look forward to a hardworking band, backed, by a strong committee who work tirelessly behind the scenes. I wish the band good luck going forward and I give my very best wishes to everyone for the future."

        

TAGS: Pilling Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BBW

Latest edition of Brass Band World magazine is out now

November 9 • The latest edition of the magazine is packed full of its usual articles, features, news, reviews and more...

BrookWright

BrookWright Music: Three for Christmas! (Kenneth Downie)

November 9 • A triptych Christmas cracker for your band to enjoy this festive season.

Pilling

Hartley and Pilling partnership comes to an end

November 9 • The six year partnership between Steve Hartley and Pilling Jubilee Silver Band has reached its last chord.

Elgar Festival

Leading trio to head inaugural Elgar Festival of Brass

November 9 • Brighouse & Rastrick, Cory and Foden's will provide the music making at the first Elgar International Festival of Brass next year.

What's on »

Swedish Brass Band Association - Livestream - Swedish Championships 2023

Friday 10 November • www.brassinfocus.se

Swedish Brass Band Association - Livestream - Swedish Championships 2023

Saturday 11 November • www.brassinfocus.se.

Abertillery Town Band - Annual Concert

Saturday 11 November • The Met, Mitre Street, Abertillery NP13 1 AL

Longridge Band - Remembrance Concert

Saturday 11 November • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

The GUS Band - Remembrance Day Concert

Saturday 11 November • Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell, Kettering, NN14 6BQ NN14 6BQ

Vacancies »

Uppermill Band

November 8 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Golborne Brass

November 6 • Golborne Band (NW 3rd section, currently 4th section area champions) are looking for a solo Euphonium and Bass player (either kind!). We're a hard working but fun loving band with a sensible concert diary.

Dobcross Silver Band

November 6 • Following on from an outstanding week of contesting which brought 3 more victories, we invite applications for the position of FRONT ROW CORNET. This is a hard working and very enjoyable band to be a part of. Why not come and see for yourself!

Pro Cards »

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
Conductor / Adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top