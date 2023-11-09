Hartley and Pilling partnership comes to an end

The six year partnership between Steve Hartley and Pilling Jubilee Silver Band has reached its last chord.

Steve Hartley has announced his resignation as MD of Pilling Jubilee Silver Band after six years at the helm.

Thanks

The conductor and adjudicator told 4BR: "I would like to place on record my heartfelt thanks to everyone at Pilling Band for their hard work, commitment, and friendship during my time as MD.

We have enjoyed a happy and successful time together on the contest and concert stage, and I'm particularly proud of a qualification to the National Finals and the bands promotion to the Second Section in 2020."

During his tenure Pilling claimed the Brass at the Guld Hall Third Section title, as well as podium finishes at the Kirkby, Rochdale, Brass in the Wire and North West Area contests which led to their promotion.

Hardworking

He added: "Whoever takes over can look forward to a hardworking band, backed, by a strong committee who work tirelessly behind the scenes. I wish the band good luck going forward and I give my very best wishes to everyone for the future."