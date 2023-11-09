BrookWright Music: Three for Christmas! (Kenneth Downie)

Three for Christmas! (Kenneth Downie)
'Three for Christmas!' is a sparky number by composer Kenneth Downie based on three much-loved carols.
It opens with a bright and joyful rendition of the 'Sussex Carol', which is quickly followed by a more reflective and tender setting of 'Away in a Manger', featuring solo cornet, flugel and trombone.
The third movement is a lively and upbeat version of 'Iris', which brings things to a triumphant conclusion.
Rolling score
To view a rolling score video please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4rNZLkAYlAs
Difficulty Level: 2nd Section +
PDFs available for instant download at www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/three-for-christmas-brass-band-kenneth-downie
Sheet Music
Sheet music available from: