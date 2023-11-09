BrookWright Music: Three for Christmas! (Kenneth Downie)

A triptych Christmas cracker for your band to enjoy this festive season.

Three for Christmas! (Kenneth Downie)

'Three for Christmas!' is a sparky number by composer Kenneth Downie based on three much-loved carols.

It opens with a bright and joyful rendition of the 'Sussex Carol', which is quickly followed by a more reflective and tender setting of 'Away in a Manger', featuring solo cornet, flugel and trombone.

The third movement is a lively and upbeat version of 'Iris', which brings things to a triumphant conclusion.

Rolling score

To view a rolling score video please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4rNZLkAYlAs

Difficulty Level: 2nd Section +

PDFs available for instant download at www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/three-for-christmas-brass-band-kenneth-downie

Sheet Music

Sheet music available from:

UK: www.brassband.co.uk

USA: www.cimarronmusic.com