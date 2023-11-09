Latest edition of Brass Band World magazine is out now

                 

The latest edition of the magazine is packed full of its usual articles, features, news, reviews and more...

Thursday, 09 November 2023

        

The latest issue of Brass Band World magazine is now out, and it is once again packed with news, views, opinions, articles and reviews.

There is reports from the recent Brass Bands England Conference in Huddersfield, as well as a retrospective look back at the Cheltenham National Finals.

Interview and features

Chris Thomas interviews composer John Pickard, whilst the 'Pro Platform' feature sees trumpet player Chloe Abbott talk about performing in the contemporary music scene.

Tim Mutum looks back at the life, times and creative output of composer George Lloyd who died 25 years ago this year, whilst Nicola Bland talks to Nicki Tonge about the growing success of the WobPlay.com multi-media platform.

The 'Centre Band' spotlight falls on Friary Brass as they celebrate their 40th anniversary, whilst there is the usual mix of concert and CD reviews as well as the spotlight articles on 'BBW Castaway' Tom Smith and much, much more.

Find out more

Find out more:
To find out more go to: www.brassbandworld.co.uk

        

