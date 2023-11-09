                 

News

Welsh bands to enjoy Stanwell flexibility

15 local Welsh bands will head to Stanwell School in Penarth for the SWEBBA Autumn Festival contest.

sewbba
  The contest takes place at Stanwell School in Penarth

Thursday, 09 November 2023

        

Kapitol Promotions Ltd has announced details of the South East Wales Brass Band Association (SEWBBA) Autumn Festival, which is being held Stanwell School in Penarth (CF64 2XL) on Saturday 18th November.

There is an entry of 15 bands across three combined sections. Each band will perform an own-choice 20-minute concert programme giving flexibility in the choice of music.

Full day

The 425-seat Concert Hall at Stanwell School will house the day's performances with the combined Championship/First Section judged by John Maines and Sheona White.

The duo will also adjudicate the Second Section, whilst Nigel Seaman and Robert Burnett will judge the combined Third/Fourth Section.

All-day tickets are priced at £8.00 each, available to purchase at the venue on the day. There will also be hot and cold food and a licensed bar. Free car parking is also available at the school.

Competing bands:
Championship/First Section:

Adjudicators: John Maines & Sheona White

BTM
Ebbw Valley
Markham & District
Parc & Dare
Tylorstown

Second Section:

Adjudicators: John Maines & Sheona White

Ammanford Town Silver
Cwmtawe
Mid Rhondda
Newport Borough

Third/Fourth Section:

Adjudicators: Nigel Seaman & Robert Burnett

Briton Ferry Silver
City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) M2
Crosskeys Silver
Gwaun Cae Gurwen
Severn Tunnel
Ynyshir

        

