Friary firecrackers....

Friary Brass added to the entertainment for the crowds at the world's largest Bonfire Night procession.

Friary Brass Band recently took to the streets of Lewes in East Sussex to entertain the crowds enjoying their annual Bonfire Night celebrations.

The event is believed to be the biggest in the UK — giving it the title 'Bonfire Capital of the World'.

Not only does the event mark the date of the 1605 'Gunpowder Plot' but also the Lewes Martyrs who were burnt at the stake in the town as part of the infamous Marian persecutions between 1555 and 1557.

Celebratory event

Now a much more communal celebratory event which attracts thousands of spectators to enjoy the processions of around 25 societies, the band performed various sets from dusk, marching up and down the hilly streets surrounded by revellers.

A particular favourite was Sussex by the Sea, said to have been inspired from the poem 'Sussex' by Rudyard Kipling, and adopted as the unofficial anthem of the county and also by nearby Brighton & Hove Albion FC.

Novel experience

Friary Secretary Lauren Straker told 4BR: "This was certainly a novel experience! It was crazy: huge crowds, flaming banners, firecrackers, and a real marathon of marching!

Luckily the forecast rain didn't all materialise, and at least all the fire around us kept us warm! We've already been invited back next year too!"