Stacksteads to battle financial challenges

Despite the cost of living making financial life very difficult the Stacksteads Band is determined to secure a prosperous musical future.

The future of Stacksteads Band in Bacup in Lancashire is under threat according to members and supporters, as the current cost of living crisis linked to a reduction of fund-raising engagements and donations have placed them in financial peril.

Their plight has made the national news, with an article on the regional pages of the BBC News website.

Success

Formed in 1872, the Fourth Section North West band has enjoyed success throughout its history, from local contests at Westhoughton and Coppull at the turn of the 20th century to it last appearance at the Cheltenham National Finals in 2014 after their won the Area title.

Now though they are facing a huge struggle to remain part of their local community, with member Daniel Chadwick telling the BBC: "If we don't do something to protect it, it'll go."

Massive loss

Another member Morris Stemp added: "It brings so much pleasure to people. There is nothing like seeing smiling faces in the audience. It would be a massive loss."

However, the band is determined to ensure that it survives and is to host a 'Night at the Movies' concert at Bacup Royal Court Theatre on 18th November to help with their on-going fund-raising efforts.

As one player added, the band was a "fundamental part of our local community and heritage".

Find out more

To find out more about the band's concert go to: https://www.bacuproyalcourttheatre.com/book-tickets