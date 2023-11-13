                 

New soprano role for Humphreys at GUS

The talented Jake Humphreys will take over the soprano role at GUS Band.

  18 year old Jake Humphreys takes on the soprano cornet role

Monday, 13 November 2023

        

The GUS Band has announced that 18-year old Jake Humphrey has taken on the role as their new soprano player.

The talented Royal College of Music student joins a proud lineage of GUS soprano players, following in the footsteps of the likes of David Jones, Gary Fountain, Martin Britt, Jack Wilson and, most recently, Andrew Bannister.

Integral member

A former principal trumpet of the Northamptonshire Youth Concert Band and a member of the County Youth Orchestra, he also made his mark as principal cornet of the Northamptonshire Youth Band and as a flugel and principal cornet of Youth Brass 2000.

In 2022 he joined GUS band as 'bumper-up' and has been an integral member of the band since.

Speaking about his new role he said: "I love playing for GUS and am grateful for the opportunity to take this next step on soprano. There are some big shoes to fill which is quite daunting, but I can't wait to get started!"

I'm really pleased with the progress Jake has made since joining the band last year and he's done a magnificent job of filling in on soprano recently. He shows so much potential and will, I'm sure, be a great assetMD, Chris Bond

Great asset

Adding his congratulations, Musical Director Christopher Bond added: "I'm really pleased with the progress Jake has made since joining the band last year and he's done a magnificent job of filling in on soprano recently. He shows so much potential and will, I'm sure, be a great asset."

He added: "We would like to thank George Newbould for performing with us at our recent National Championship appearance at the Royal Albert Hall and wish him well for the future."

Jake's first official appearance in the seat will be at the band's annual Christmas concert in Kettering on 10th December.

        

