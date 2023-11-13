Report & Results: 2023 Swedish National Championships

It is six wins in a row for Gota Brass Band as they head to Palanga as Swedish Champions yet again.

The Swedish National Championships took place in Varnamo where Gota Brass Band claimed their sixth successive title success.

It follows their hat-trick of wins between 2017 and 2019, with post Covid-19 break wins in 2021 and 2022.

It is the fifth time in row that the band has been led to success by conductor Michael Thomsen. They will now represent the nation at the 2024 European Championships in Palanga.

Double top

Their latest success came after they topped both disciplines of the event with their Friday evening set-work performance of Philip Harper's 'St James's — A New Beginning' followed 24 hours later by an excellent account of Stijn Aertgeerts' 'Bipolarity'.

In addition to securing the title, their tuba team won the 'Best Section' prize, with euphonium player Johannes Forsberg awarded the 'Best Instrumentalist' accolade for their fine personal contribution. Conductor Michael Thomsen was resented with the Conductor Honours Prize.

What a weekend

Reflecting on their success on their Facebook page they stated: "What a weekend! Swedish champions — six years in a row! The feeling is incredible and we're looking forward to visiting Palanga next year for the first ever European championships in Lithuania.

We're extremely proud of Johannes Forsberg who was awarded the 'Best Soloist' prize and our tuba engine room as 'Best Section'. We'd like to thank our amazing conductor Michael Thomsen whose wholehearted commitment and musical genius is ever so inspiring.

Also our good friend Kjetil Djønne for stepping in after our solo baritone Alexander Libot being sidelined with four broken ribs. Speedy recovery Alex!"

They added: "Congratulations to all other competing bands on your very fine performances, and to the organizers for a very successful event."

Gota was pushed closely over the two days by former champion Windcorp Brass Band led by Mattias Hjortlinger. However, they had to be content with the runner-up prize for a fifth year in a row though despite a finely worked own-choice account of Edward Gregson's 'The World Rejoicing'. This place also went to a former winner in Solna Brass who performed 'Trittico'.

Immanuel victory

There was a close battle in the First Division where Immanuel Brass Stockholm conducted by Andreas Lundin claimed their first title following their promotion to the level in 2018.

Their performances of the set-work, 'Northern Landscapes' by Peter Graham followed by their own-choice of Philip Sparke's 'Endeavour' gave them a narrow one point margin of victory over 2021 champion Asenhoga Brass Band (who performed The Kingdom Triumphant' as their own-choice selection) with 2010 winner Torsby Brass (Compostela') in third.

Halmsted win

Halmstad Brass returned to the top of the Second Division title podium for the first time since 2016 as they claimed a clear victory under MD Jan Karlsson thanks to their performance of the set-work 'Argos' by Stephan Hodel and their own-choice of 'Three Saints' by Goff Richards. Habo Brass was second with former champion Bors Brass Band in third.

The Minibrass Division title went to Habo Small Band JR from Asenhoga Youth Brass Band and Goteborg Youth Brass Band.

The Championships were live broadcast this year with the audience also enjoying a fine Gala Concert performance by Brighouse & Rastrick Band conducted by Prof Garry Cutt and a pre-contest concert by Eowyn Brass Band, Sweden's only all-female brass band which celebrated its 10th anniversary led by conductor Maria Molund.

Results:

Elite Division:



Adjudicators:

Set Work: Jappie Dijkstra, Ray Farr, Stanley Westh

Own Choice: Jappie Dijkstra, Ray Farr, Chris Robertson

Set Work: St James's — A New Beginning (Philip Harper)

Set Work/Own Choice = Total

1. Gota Brass Band (Michael Thomsen): 93/92 = 92.50

2. Windcorp Brass Band (Mattias Hjortlinger): 92/91 = 91.50

3. Solna Brass (Lewis Wilkinson): 91/86 = 88.50

4. Betlehemskyrkans Musikkar (David Glanneskog): 88/88 = 88.00

5. Lunds Brassband (Jorgen Flink): 87/85 = 86.00

Best Section: Tubas (Gota Brass Band)

Best Instrumentalist: Johannes Forsberg (euphonium) — Gota Brass Band

Conductors Honours Prize: Michael Thomsen (Gota Brass Band)





First Division:



Adjudicators: Ray Farr, Maria Mouland

Set Work: Northern Landscapes (Peter Graham)

1. Immanuel Brass Stockholm (Andreas Lundin): 90

2. Asenhoga Brassband (Patrik Randefalk): 89

3. Torsby Brass (Berit Palmquist): 88

4. Malmo Brass Band (Jan Winborg): 86

5. Smyrna Brass (Henrik Glanneskog/Anders Hellman): 85

Best Section: Tubas (Immanuel Brass Stockholm)

Best Instrumentalist: Maria Bergstrom (flugel) — Asenhoga Brassband

Conductors Honours Prize: Andreas Lundin (Immanuel Brass Stockholm)





Second Division:



Adjudicators: Jappie Dijkstra, Maria Mouland

Set Work: Argos (Stephan Hodel)

1. Halmstad Brass (Jan Karlsson): 90

2. Habo Brassband (Ulrika Holm): 88

3. Bors Brassband (Ulrik Lundquist): 87

4. Helsingborgs Brassband (Mikael Johansson): 85

5. Limhamns Brassband (Andreas Wetterlund): 84

Best Section: Tubas (Halmstad Brass)

Best Instrumentalist: Erik Mattisson (cornet) — Halmstad Brass

Conductors Honours Prize: Mikael Johansson (Halmstad Brass)





MiniBrass Division:

1. Habo Small Band JR

2. Asenhoga Youth Brass Band

3. Goteborg Youth Brass Band

Best Section: Percussion (Habo Small Band)

Best Instrumentalist: Alfred Nilsson (Asenhoga Youth Brass Band)

